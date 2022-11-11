For the first time since 1988, Manhattan High football has won 11 games in a season.
The No.-1-seeded Indians (11-0) reached that benchmark Friday night with a 27-18 win over No. 4 Wichita Northwest in the sectional round of the 6A playoffs, earning them their first sub-state berth since 2018.
The victory was much harder-earned than the 56-28 shellacking Manhattan put on the Grizzlies (8-3) on Oct. 21, particularly for the Indians offense, which struggled to move the ball down the field.
After allowing 522 yards rushing against Manhattan three weeks ago, Wichita Northwest’s defense came out with a look it hasn’t shown on film at all this year: five down linemen.
“That defense was brand new, and it took us a while to figure it out,” said Indians head coach Joe Schartz.
The change in tactics was somewhat effective, as Manhattan finished with just 161 yards on the ground.
And yet, the Indians found ways to work around the bunched defensive formation, whether that was with the speed option, the power option or screen passes to the edge.
“The big thing going into this week was adversity,” said receiver Jaxon Bowles, who had three catches for 40 yards. “We knew we’d face a lot of it, and then we just persevered through it.”
But the 27 points Manhattan scored typically wouldn’t have been enough to beat a Grizzlies team that entered the game averaging more than 56 points per game were it not for the Indians defense.
Wichita Northwest’s previous scoring low this season was 28 points, which came against Manhattan the first time around. But the Indians took things to another level Friday, as they held the Grizzlies to just 18 points — eight of which came after the game was already out of reach.
“We really challenged our defense to get back to fundamentals,” Joe Schartz said. “We felt like the last few weeks, we’ve done a poor job of tackling. We harped on that in practice and the kids came out and made the fundamental plays. They stayed low and they tackled well.”
Wichita Northwest moved the ball, outgaining Manhattan 358-315, with 281 of those yards coming on the ground. However, the Indians limited their opponent’s scoring chances to just a couple of touchdowns and a field goal.
Meanwhile, they forced two turnovers, two turnovers on downs, two three-and-outs and a missed field goal.
“The defense had a great game tonight, stopping them on plays where they probably would’ve scored,” said cornerback Dre Delort, who had an interception and a fumble recovery in the game. “They’re a great offense, but our defense really came through and stopped it.”
Delort’s pick came on the game’s fifth play from scrimmage, when he stepped in front of a pass from Grizzlies quarterback Jayce Glasper and returned it 44 yards to the 1-yard line.
That set up Keenan Schartz for the first of his two touchdowns rushing and put Manhattan ahead 6-0 just over two minutes into the game.
“I had him manned up and I saw him coming across the middle,” Delort said. “”I think the QB misplaced it a little bit, but I was in the right spot, had my man, came through with the pick. I thought I was going to get in right there, but I got stopped at the 1. I tried to dive, but someone grabbed my ankles.”
Wichita Northwest got on the board with a 26-yard field goal by Tyler Smalley early in the second period, and Keenan Schartz added another touchdown rushing to make it 13-3 with 5:30 left before halftime.
Delort scooped up a Grizzlies fumble at the Indians 38-yard line, but Manhattan kicker Braxton Frey missed a 25-yard field goal just before the intermission.
The Indians took the ball first in the second half and burned more than half of the third quarter on a 10-play drive that ended in a missed 39-yard field goal.
Wichita Northwest took full advantage and went on a four-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 42-yard run up the middle by LJ Phillips to cut Manhattan’s advantage to 13-10 with 5:04 to go in the third period.
Disaster struck on the first play on the Indians’ next possession when Keenan Schartz lost a fumble and gave the Grizzlies the ball at the Manhattan 25-yard line.
However, the Indians defense stood tall, forcing Smalley to attempt a 35-yard field goal, which he missed.
“That was huge,” Joe Schartz said. “Like I said, we had adversity. We had turnovers. We missed plays that were there. But to have the defense step up and hold them out of the end zone, hold them to a (missed) field goal, was huge.”
And yet, the Manhattan offense had a hard time moving the ball and its next drive ended in a punt.
Wichita Northwest drove quickly down the field and appeared poised to take its first lead of the game, but in the first play of the fourth quarter, the Indians defense stopped the Grizzlies on fourth down at the Manhattan 31-yard line.
That’s when the Indians went on an eight-play, 69-yard drive, which ended when Keenan Schartz hit Bowles from 6 yards out on fourth-and-4 to give the Indians a two-score lead at 20-10 with 8:10 to play.
“I didn’t think it was going to me, honestly,” Bowles said. “But I just saw it go up. I just went up for it. I thought the guy was going to take it, but it was right in my hands.”
Wichita Northwest went three-and-out on its next possession, and five players later, Jason Sanchez scored from 9 yards away to make it 27-10 Indians with 4:09 remaining.
The Grizzlies responded with an 11-yard touchdown carry by Phillips and added the 2-point conversion to cut Manhattan’s advantage to 27-18 with just over two minutes left.
Dwayne Newby recovered the onside kick for the Indians, and the offense drained the clock as much as possible, leaving Wichita Northwest wiith too little time to add more points.
“We work awful hard,” Joe Schartz said after his team reached 11-0 for the first time in his 14-year tenure. “We’ve got a great coaching staff. We’ve got a great football team. When you put that mixture together, you’re going to have that kind of success.”
Oh, and about the last time Manhattan started the season with 11 straight victories? That was the year they went 12-0 en route to their most recent state title.
But it’s way too early for anyone in that Indians locker room to even mention that, because in order to get to the state championship game, they’re going to have to topple a giant.
Again.
Next week’s sub-state matchup brings No. 2 Derby to town after a 36-21 win over No. 6 Washburn Rural on Friday. Manhattan stunned the Panthers (9-2) — and the state — with a 26-23 overtime road win in Week 1 this season and hasn’t looked back since.
But playing Derby in the playoffs is a different animal. The Indians have faced off with the Panthers six times in the postseason under Joe Schartz, and they’ve only won once. In 2019, they lost 56-0.
No one in Manhattan is panicking, though. Those playoff losses to Derby? Those were previous years.
This is this year, and, considering the circumstances, it’s all just a little poetic.
“Now, we’ve got to think about Derby,” Bowles said. “That’s all it’s been all year. Beginning of the year, now we get to see them again. Just need to go out and make a statement. People are going to doubt us through this week, but just go out there and prove what we do.”