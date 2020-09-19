JUNCTION CITY — The Junction City football team improved to 2-1 on the season after a late touchdown and interception secured the 34-27 victory over Seaman at Al Simpler Stadium on Friday.
The Blue Jays trailed 27-26 with 3:50 to play in the game after Vikings failed to convert a pass on a 2-point conversion. On the ensuing possession, Junction City went 71 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead score.
Wide receiver Marcello Bussey and quarterback Andrew Khoury connected for the 30-yard touchdown, which was followed by a two-point conversion by DJ Giddens.
“That was just big, because now we're up by seven ... and it forces them to score and get a PAT or two-point conversion,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “I’m just proud of our kids that we have.”
With 1:38 still remaining, Seaman had one more chance to score again.
No luck.
Junction City senior Javon George intercepted a Reid Cowan pass and ran it back 12 yards before going out of bounds with under a minute to play.
The Blue Jays wasted no time getting on the board Friday.
Junction City (2-1, 2-0 Centennial League) moved the ball down the field with a combination of short passes and hard running by Giddens. Giddens scored the first of three touchdowns on the night as the team used less than three minutes to drive 74 yards in 10 plays. Giddens finished the game with 146 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
Seaman (2-1, 2-1) responded with a touchdown on the legs of running back Nathan Zeferjahn, its main offensive weapon in the first half.
Zimmerman said the Blue Jays' young defensive linemen gave it their all trying to tackle him, but with large offensive linemen securing gaps, it was a daunting task.
“They're so big and strong up front. They're 285, 275 and 266 (pounds), I think, in three of their interior lineman and the other two kids are as athletic as can be, and strong,” Zimmerman said of Seaman's offensive line. “So you've got to maintain the line of scrimmage. You've got to hold the line of scrimmage and make sure your eyes are right. It comes down to having eye discipline. We'll get it figured out. Our kids are battling very hard. Defensively, I think we have four sophomores and freshmen starting over there, so those young kids are really coming on.”
Junction City added two more scores in the opening quarter to take the 20-7 lead.
“We were really clicking offensively,” Zimmerman said. “I did not think we were running our offense as fast as we wanted to (or) as fast as we practiced. But we were pretty efficient, I think. And that puts a lot of pressure on your opponent to make plays. And they started making plays.”
The Blue Jays had the ball when the second quarter started, capped by Gidden's second touchdown, this one a 53-yard scramble. The ensuing 2-point conversion was ruled out of bounds, as Russell Wilkey dived for the pylon. Still, the Blue Jays led 26-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half.
“You know the big turnaround was when we had second-and-3 right before half, at like three minutes to go before half,” Zimmerman said. “If we can punch that in, we had what I thought was the play — a little power with DJ — and just kind of missed the block. Then (we) didn't execute on third-and-short, didn't execute on fourth-and-short and they're able to take the ball the length of the field to score. That's a big turnaround, because it could have been 34-7 at half as opposed to 26-14.”
A scoreless third quarter gave way to Seaman scoring a game-high 13 points to take the lead before Junction City responded.
Now, the team will prepare for next Friday’s road trip to the capital city as they take on Washburn Rural.
“Washburn Rural is going to really challenge us with our discipline defensively and we're going to have to get lined up right,” Zimmerman said. “They've got lots of different formation. It'll be one of the most unorthodox formations, first of all, that we'll see for a while. Every year it's tough, because you've got to take so much time just to get lined up correctly and get the to kids recognize it. It's weird. It's like snapping a ball with a guard and only having a tackle on the opposite side. Then they use multiple receivers in different places.
"Washburn Rural is good, they're very good. They're very physical. They're coming into their own now. ... We're going to have to be at our best, for sure, to play them.”
TS 7 7 0 13-27
JC 20 6 0 8-34
Andrew Cory 14-26-195, TD
DJ Giddens, 14-146, 3 TDs
Marcello Busey, 6-113,TD
Russell Wilkey 8-82, TD