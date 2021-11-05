After a back and forth, penalty filled, physical battle of a game for Manhattan High, it all came down to a field goal.
After missing a 42-yarder earlier in the game, Manhattan put the ball back on the foot of Grant Snowden. The senior kicker had been perfect on extra points during the 2021 season and this attempt — an 18-yard kick with 5.3 seconds to play — was even closer. Snowden reared back and kicked it right down the middle, giving Manhattan a 38-35 win over Gardner-Edgerton and a ticket to next week’s sectionals.
The Trailblazers came into Friday’s game with their physicality advertised as their top trait, and they did not disappoint, stacking the box offensively and defensively. The Trailblazers often lined up with all 11 players bunched up tight on the line of scrimmage as they attempted to power their way through the Indians.
Things started a little rough though.
For only the third time this season, Manhattan (9-1) found itself trailing, as Gardner-Edgerton quarter Carter Dewey scored from 7 yards out. The score was set up after a long pass and a roughing the passer penalty flipped the field.
Penalties were a theme for both teams, as the Trailblazers (4-6) and the Indians tripped over themselves throughout the entire game. Numerous flags both hurt and helped Manhattan on Friday.
On the Indians’ opening drive of the contest, quarterback Keenan Schartz missed on long touchdown passes on back-to-back plays, first because of a penalty, and then a drop.
However, the Indians went back to the well on their next drive and struck gold, as Schartz found senior Joe Hall wide open in the middle of the field for a 56-yard score to tie the score at 7-all.
The Trailblazers tried to replicate the Manhattan touchdown on their next drive, but an overthrow set them up with fourth-and-1. Gardner-Edgerton attempted to get Manhattan to jump offsides, and when the hosts didn’t budge, they decided to go for it.
A slightly favorable spot gave the Trailblazers a first down and immediately set up Gardner-Edgerton for a 50-yard touchdown run for senior Lucas Anderson on an option pitch down the opposing sideline.
The Indians found themselves in trouble on their next drive, as penalties and offensive miscues gave them fourth-and-23 deep in their own territory. Manhattan punted, but Gardner-Edgerton roughed punter Jaxon Bowles. That bailed out the Indians and gave them an automatic first down.
Several plays later, senior running back Vinny Smith, who had struggled finding a hole through the first quarter and a half, found a seam on the left side of the line and shot through it, running untouched 34 yards to knot the score at 14 at halftime.
Manhattan carried that momentum into the final two quarters. A 25-yard Schartz run and an unnecessary roughness penalty to start the drive set up Smith to score his second touchdown of the game, this time from 17 yards.
Smith ended the night with four touchdowns and 179 yards, pushing him over the 1,000-yard-rushing barrier for the season.
Manhattan had a chance to take a two-score lead after forcing a turnover on downs after Gardner-Edgerton went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Indians’ 30. Smith nearly scored his third touchdown of the day, but a holding penalty brought it back. Then, Schartz found Hall wide open for a score in the middle of the field, but that too came back because of an illegal procedure penalty. Another flag came onto the field for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Manhattan.
That gave Manhattan a third-and-34, which Schartz cut down to a fourth-and-18 after a 16-yard scramble. Snowden attempted a 42-yard field goal and barely missed, giving the ball back to Gardner-Edgerton at the 25.
A few plays later, Trailblazer quarterback Jake McClure avoided a tackle at the line of scrimmage and went 87 yards to even the score at 21-all.
Both teams traded touchdowns on the next three drives, as Smith added his third and fourth scores of the game. Senior lineman and fullback Talique Houston broke free for a 52-yard run, which set up Smith’s fourth score. Gardner-Edgerton drove the ball down the field on its final drive of the contest before Manhattan stopped the advance inside its 10-yard line. The Trailblazers had fourth-and-goal from the 3 and converted, as McClure found Anderson to leave the game at 35-35 with 3:23 to play.
Stellar running from Schartz and Smith helped the Indians get into field goal range and set the stage for Snowden’s heroics.
Manhattan advances to the sectional round of the Class 6A playoffs, where it will host a Lawrence High team that was victorious at home Friday, topping Junction City 38-21.
MANHATTAN 38,
GARDNER-EDGERTON 35
GEHS 7 7 7 14
Manhattan 7 7 14 10
Scoring
First quarter
Gardner-Edgerton — Dewey 7-yard run (PAT good) 2:41
Manhattan — Hall 56-yard catch from Schartz (PAT good) 1:09
Second quarter
Gardner-Edgerton — Anderson 50-yard run (PAT good) 8:19
Manhattan — Smith 34-yard run (PAT good) 5:25
Third quarter
Manhattan — Smith 17-yard run (PAT good) 11:32
Gardner-Edgerton — McClure 87-yard run (PAT good) 4:48
Manhattan — Smith 11-yard run 1:43
Fourth quarter
Gardner-Edgerton — McClure 6-yard run (PAT good) 10:10
Manhattan — Smith 3-yard run (PAT good) 7:58
Gardner-Edgerton — Anderson 3-yard catch from McClure 3:23
Manhattan — Snowden 17-yard field goal 5.3