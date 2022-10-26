Both the pro and con sides in the long debate over legalized sports gambling tell us much about the American zeitgeist. What happened to affirming freedom as the foundational and intrinsic good that it is? My view is that idiots should be free to be idiots — yes, even to make idiotic sports bets — as long as they don’t coerce or defraud others and others are free to call them idiots.

It has taken many, many decades, but the pro side, despite opposition that will never waver, clearly has the big mo. According to the American Gaming Association, sports gambling is now legal in some form in 35 states. In September it became not only legal but operational in Kansas, in time for the season of the sport that lures the most action: football.

Tags