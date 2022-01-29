When Brian McIntosh arrived at Wamego to take over the women’s basketball program in 2016, not much was expected.
The team won its lone state title in 2013, and since then Wamego hasn’t come close to a championship.
After a losing season in his first season, each year has shown gradual improvement leading to a state tournament appearance last season.
The Lady Raiders fell in the first round to Bishop Miege, a team that on to win state.
However, Wamego reloaded after last season and returned everyone and has continued to show that continued improvement that’s gotten the Lady Raiders to where they are today.
In McIntosh’s fifth season as the head coach, Wamego reached its best start of his tenure, a 10-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Poll.
Wamego’s undefeated streak fell a week ago with a loss to Eudora in the Tonganoxie Tournament at mid season.
“The program grows every year, so you have different challenges,” McIntosh said. “Early (in my tenure) we did not have a lot of skilled basketball players, we just had hardworking kids. So, you have to win in different ways: gritty and dirty.
“I think over the five years all the reps these girls have put together have allowed them to be better scorers and better shooters. Now, you are starting to see a different type of team because of their dedication and consistency over the years. As a leader, you just kind of give (the players) some direction. They have taken that on. I am very proud of them and our coaching staff for getting to this point.”
Wamego’s offense has been at a high level this season, averaging 62 points per game, with a season-high of 81 scored versus St. Marys.
Three players average double figures per game.
Senior Paige Donnelly leads the way in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game, junior Ashten Pierson averages 12.3, and junior Trista Hoobler averages 11.3.
“If you can have three or four people scoring in double-figures, and the other around seven or nine, it makes you just so much harder to guard,” McIntosh said. “It is easy to stop one person. With us, there are multiple weapons, and I think it makes us that much more dangerous.”
In their one loss to Eudora in the championship game at the Tonganoxie Tournament, the Lady Raiders led for most of the first half but in the second half, Donnelly and a few other girls got into foul trouble which really hurt.
Eudora — which is a state-caliber team —did some things that Wamego had not seen yet, McIntosh said.
Senior Cadence Kueker also hinted that there is a good chance the team would still be undefeated if she was healthy.
Donnelly has been the most consistent scorer on the team, McIntosh said.
“If I was having a bad game, I think anybody on our team on offense could step up and win the game for us,” Donnelly said. “I think it can be anybody because all of our teammates are capable of doing that. Capable of scoring and getting each other open with good passes.”
But the heart of Wamego’s success lies in its defense. McIntosh says his teams are always defensive minded, but the team this season can put the ball in the goal pretty well, which adds the high-scoring aspect.
“We got a lot of easy buckets because of our defensive pressure,” McIntosh said. “We move the ball really well. It doesn’t stick. We run a motion offense. A couple different types of motion offenses where everybody touches the ball. They’re at the point where everybody can finish and score. We all know our strengths and weaknesses. Getting the ball to the (right) players. They are very unselfish. It is just a fun type of basketball.”
What makes this season even more impressive for the Lady Raiders is they are missing two players — Addison Denny and senior Cadence Kueker — due to injury. Denny suffered an ACL tear in the summer and Keuker suffered an injury just as the season began.
Kueker — who anchorded the defense last season — said she is not surprised by the team’s success because she said that this team is built to deal with adversity.
Kueker expects to be able to make her return on senior night, which Donnelly said will help a lot.
Donnelly and Kueker both said if this th Lady Raiders play at the highest level they are capable of, they can finish the regular season without another loss.
“To win (the state championship), that would be crazy,” Donnelly said. “To know that we put in so much work to get there. ”
They said just getting to the stat tournament would be an achievement.
“Being the small town we are, it is not like a common thing for us to win state,” Donnelly said. “I think if we at least make a run at state that will satisfy us enough. We will still be proud of ourselves because of how far we have made it, but we all know that we are capable of winning that championship.”