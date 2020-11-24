Winter sports will start on schedule.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Tuesday to allow winter sports to hold competitions as initially scheduled. The winter sports season began Nov. 16, with the first date of winter competition being Nov. 30.
The two sports allowed to start competition that day are boys' swimming and diving and wrestling. The other winter sports' competition start dates are soon after.
The board amended KSHSAA's initial proposal to limit the winter competition moratorium. The competition moratorium now will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 7, 2021.
The initial proposal would have extended the moratorium from Dec. 1 through Jan. 14, 2021.
The vote went against the recommendation of the KSHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which stood by the proposed Dec. 1 through Jan. 14 moratorium. Both high schools and middle schools fall under the same competition dates.
The full no-contact moratorium will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, 2021. This will allow for four days of practice following the no-contact moratorium before competition is allowed to resume Jan. 8.
However, fans will not be allowed to attend events from Dec. 1 through Jan. 28 at the high school level. The same goes for middle school events.
Instead, teams will limit attendance to personnel performing duties related to the activities going on.
"It has been emotional," KHSHAA executive director Bill Faflick said about not allowing fans through the first two months of the season. "It's emotional every time there are restrictions and people can't attend contests with their kids or alma mater or their favorite school. ... Community spread is continuing and there needs to be a response. One thing we know are three areas of concern are meeting, eating and greeting. Those take place at ballgames."
Faflick noted the decision continually would be reassessed given the data available at any particular time.
All participants and attendees of events will be required to wear face coverings for the entirety of the event in question. The only exceptions are athletes actively involved in the competition and referees in active play.
The voting was preceded by a public discussion forum, in which a number of people not directly affiliated with KSHSAA pleaded their case to play as much of the winter sports season as possible. Speakers ranged from high school students to parents to a sports physician.
"I'm pleased kids will have the opportunity to participate," Faflick said. "I'm pleased that those learning opportunities will be part of their reality."