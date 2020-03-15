The Kansas State High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports across the state through Sunday, March 22 to combat the spread of COVID-19.
In an announcement posted Sunday, the governing body of Kansas high school sports canceled all competitions and practices for the week. The prohibition also includes playing and practicing for club teams or other teams not associated with the school.
As of last Friday, the KSHSAA had not made any plans to cancel or delay its spring sports season. The organization did cancel its state basketball tournaments last Thursday after allowing all teams to compete in quarterfinal games with fans in attendance.
The postponement will not affect the delay already in affect for Manhattan High. MHS teams will not be allowed to resume practice or competitions until March 30, when Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools is scheduled to resume.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manhattan. There have been eight confirmed cases in Kansas. Six of the cases have been found in counties surrounding Kansas City, while the two remaining cases were discovered in counties in or around Wichita. Of the eight cases, one resulted in death.