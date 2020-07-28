It's full steam ahead for Kansas high school sports this fall.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board voted 5-4 against proposals that would have altered the fall sports competition schedule in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The move keeps the fall sports season intact as it was previously scheduled, with practices allowed to start Aug. 17 and competitions following soon thereafter.
The rejected proposals did not affect the start date for practices, but did impact start dates for some competitions. Football, volleyball, boys' soccer and gymnastics would have all had their competition start dates moved back to Sept. 8.
Girls' tennis and girls' golf would have maintained their Aug. 21 competition start dates. Cross country would also have kept its Sept. 2 start date.
Football jamborees would have also been eliminated for the year had the proposal been approved. The proposal's rejection makes jamborees possible, though KSHSAA guidelines passed last week strongly discourage them this year.
The proposals also placed limits on regular season game amounts for higher-risk sports. Football would have been limited to eight games instead of nine, boys' soccer would have dropped from 16 to 14 games and volleyball would have turned to a 30 competition-point season instead of 36.
Instead, KSHSAA will move forward with its normal schedule and handbook for the fall.
The move, or lack thereof, follows last week's executive board meeting in which the board asked for more time to gather information from schools across the state on their proposed start dates. That data was shared at the beginning of the meeting by KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick.
According to the survey, 31.94% of Kansas schools that responded will be starting the week of Aug. 17 and 36.5% will start the week of Aug. 24. Close to 73% of schools stated their plans to start by the week of Aug. 24, which is one week after sports like girls' golf and girls' tennis can start hosting competitions, according to the KSHSAA calendar. It is the same week volleyball and boys' soccer start holding competitions.
The remaining 27% of schools were largely comprised by schools in the larger districts, according to Faflick. About 16% of respondents reported they will not be starting until after Labor Day.
Despite the discrepancies in start dates, the board members also found problems with a delayed start dates.
Class 6A representative Jason Herman noted that if high school sports continue to be pushed backward, they risk losing ground to club sports. National Federation of State High School Associations executive director Karissa Niehoff noted similar concerns on a national scale in a teleconference Monday.
"We are competing against the club world," Herman said. "There are club sports. If we don't keep the integrity of our high school sports, those kids will have other places to go."
Herman also pointed out importance of getting high school sports back in terms of helping students' and coaches' mental health.
Class 5A representative Ken Stonebraker came at the proposal from a former coach's perspective. According to Stonebraker, pushing games back would only lead to more practice time without having games in sight.
Class 4A representative Shannon Haydock was the most openly opposed member of the board to the proposals on the basis that a delayed start would only decrease the season's ability to cope with changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I would think (by) pushing the start date on your volleyball, soccer, football, you're going to condense your season even more," Haydock said. "If you get teams that have to quarantine or miss a game, I think you're taking more opportunities away."
Class 3A representative Greg Rosenhagen questioned the reasoning of delaying starts to some sports but not others.
In the end, Herman, Stonebraker, Haydock, Rosenhagen and president Alan Stein voted against the proposals.
The members who voted for the proposals — Class 2A representative Monty Marlin, Class 1A representative Roger Perkins, Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst and board of education representative Mike Kastle — all noted their beliefs that the plans were satisfactory during deliberations.
Only Marlin made a case for the proposal not outlined by KSHSAA staff, pointing to the current situation of the MLB's Miami Marlins. The Marlins are currently under quarantine and had their season postponed following an outbreak of coronavirus on the team that also potentially exposed members of the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB, like high school sports, is not operating in the bubble format that other professional leagues have followed.
"I don't think there's anybody in the room that thinks we're not going to have issues once we get started," Marlin said. "I think Major League Baseball is probably showing that right now. I hope they're not a precursor to what could happen, but when it's all said and done, I'm afraid we'll all be dealing with 'We don't have enough kids to play tonights.'"
The executive board's decision goes against the expectations of the NFHS. During Monday's teleconference, Niehoff noted it was likely that most states would employ a phased-in approach, with some sports starting earlier than others.
"Full contact and close contact sports like football, I think we will see a delay," Niehoff said.
Niehoff also recommended state organizations consider the current trends of the coronavirus pandemic and the rate of positive tests in their states when making a decision on fall sports.
"What we want to look at is the positivity percentage," Niehoff said. "Here in Indianapolis, we're looking at an 8.9% positive rate last time I looked. It's actually 1/10. That's a concern. If you're looking at 1/10 versus 1/100, I think we need to consider whether or not we have the appropriate procedures in place to bring kids back."
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas currently has a 9.4% positive rate.
Despite the failed proposal, the KSHSAA considerations passed last week regarding masks, social distancing and other sport-specific requirements are still in effect. KSHSAA will leave fan policies up to individual school districts and health departments.
"One-size-fits-all is certainly not applicable in this regard in terms of facilities, in terms of contests and how local health authorities will regulate that," Faflick said.
Regardless of the start of the season, Faflick reminded the board that the season is still at the mercy of the virus as to whether or not it can be completed. He allowed for the possibility that postseason championships might not be feasible if another surge happens around that time.
"Do we want to have championships? Absolutely," Faflick said. "It is premature we're going to have championships at this point in the year."