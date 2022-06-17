Wamego senior Ledjor Rowden (23) fights for a rebound in the fourth quarter of a game against Hayden this basketball season. Under KSHSAA’s private school modifier proposal, private schools like Hayden would have their enrollments adjusted based upon a variety of factors to level the playing field.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that its member schools had voted to approve the proposed private school modifier to address competitive inequity.
The proposal passed by a 216-139 vote, and won a majority among superintendents and principals from 1A through 4A. It did not earn a majority among 5A and 6A schools.
Before going into effect, the proposal still needs to pass through the State Board of Education and the legislature.
According to KSHSAA Covered, private schools — which make up 7.9% of the state’s membership — won 36% of the state championships in Classes 1A-5A during the 2020-21 school year. No private schools compete in 6A.
The new rule would apply multipliers to private schools’ enrollments based upon local geography, recent history of success and socio-economics. The adjusted enrollment numbers could then be used to move private schools into a higher class, where they would theoretically play against more evenly-matched teams.
Private schools that have won 10 or more championships in the past five seasons would have their enrollments increased by .30, while those that have won five to nine championships in the past five seasons would have their enrollments increased by .15.
Schools that have won four or fewer championships in the past five seasons would not be required to have their enrollments adjusted.
Next, private schools located within a 6A or 5A area would receive an additional .30 boost to their enrollments, while the factor would be .15 for private schools in 4A and 3A areas.
Finally, private schools where less than 20% of its students receive reduced or free lunches would receive a .15 multiplier.
The new rule would only push up schools by a maximum of one class and could not be used to force schools to move from 8-man football to 11-man.