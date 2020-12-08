Exactly two weeks after imposing a ban on fans at winter sporting events through Jan. 28, the Kansas State High School Activities Association partially repealed the ban. Starting Thursday, high schools across the state will be able to have two parents or guardians per participant family in the stands during games.
The KSHSAA Board of Directors passed the amendment by a 52-24 margin. The amendment does not force schools to admit fans, but allows them to make a decision to allow fans within the limits regarding where their community stands in terms of coronavirus spread.
As of Tuesday night, Kansas has a monthly positive test rate of 17.1%, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Monday, Riley County had 384 active cases of COVID-19, down from the 510 active cases in the county when the KSHSAA originally passed its no-fan resolution.
The rule is specific to parents and guardians of participants. Members of the student body, general public, or relatives outside of the two parent/guardian definition will not be allowed at games under the rule.
The rule's wording of "participant family" is meant to be specific so as to not allow room for debate. The wording was decided on to limit fans if there are siblings playing on the same court or in the same arena. For example, if there are three siblings playing for one team, only two parents/guardians total would be allowed to attend the game, instead of two per athlete.
Manhattan High athletics director Mike Marsh told The Mercury that Manhattan will start allowing fans in on Thursday. Manhattan's first events after the opening date are the boys' and girls' basketball games Friday evening.
To keep track of spectators, Marsh and his staff will be handing out wristbands to the family members who arrive, with the total number of wristbands limited by how many people are participating in the event.
The wristbands will indicate which game the spectators can attend. Spectators that receive a wristband for a junior varsity game will not be allowed to remain for the varsity game and vice versa.
"It'll be similar to if you can imagine a movie theater, I'm going to see Rocky I at 8 p.m. and the late movie is Godzilla or some other movie, I can only go to the 8 p.m., not the 9 p.m," Marsh said.
Marsh expects these limitations to keep attendance in Manhattan's gyms to 150 people or less.
"That's a doable deal for us," Marsh said.
Manhattan will not allow spectators at Saturday's home quad tournament due to the tournament taking place in a smaller venue at Manhattan's east campus.