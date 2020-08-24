The Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board voted unanimously Monday to send a proposal for alternative sports seasons to the KSHSAA board of directors.
The proposal, which is aimed at schools that have been forced to cancel their fall sports seasons, would create a second fall sports season starting March 1. The board of directors will decide whether or not to approve it on Friday.
If the proposal is approved, it does not immediately shift all fall sports to the spring.
Should schools fail to play more than a certain number of games for each sport in the fall — four meets for cross country, five games for football, five meets for girls' golf, five meets for girls' tennis, nine games for boys' soccer and 20 points for volleyball — they will be eligible to move its fall sports season to the spring.
To prevent large-scale overlap between fall and spring sports if seasons are moved, KSHSAA divided the 6A/5A/4A schools into one group and the 3A/2A/1A schools into another. If more than 50% of schools in one group move their fall sports to the spring, that group's spring sports would be delayed to a March 28 start date under the proposal.
The entirety of the proposal is based on the winter sports season being able to be concluded on time.
State championships are still scheduled to be played in the fall if the fall season is held. There would not be any championships for schools using the alternative fall sports season.
At the time of writing, all Manhattan-area schools are still expecting to play their fall sports seasons as scheduled. Multiple school districts in the Kansas City and Wichita areas have canceled or suspended their fall sports seasons due to concerns over the coronavirus.