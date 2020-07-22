The Kansas State High School Activities Association remained undecided on the start of the fall sports season at the conclusion of Wednesday's executive board meeting.
Following an hour-long discussion, the board decided to send a survey to school district superintendents across the state to find out how many districts are considering a delayed start to the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. KSHSAA's decision follows the Kansas State Board of Education's rejection of Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order to push back the start date for schools to Sept. 9.
A number of KSHSAA executive board members referenced the KSBE's vote, which at 5-5 fell one vote short of approving the executive order, as not being decisive enough to give a clear indication of how the state should proceed.
"We probably need more information from across the state of Kansas," board member Monty Marlin said. "I probably shouldn't say it, but I'm going to, but I really wish the vote today had been a little more definitive, which might have helped. When you have a 5-5 vote, that tells you we're still divided across the state."
Marlin, who is the Class 2A representative, along with Deena Horst, the KSBE representative, noted that the difference in school populations across the state creates issues in mandating when schools start. With the smaller-school classifications involving areas where the coronavirus now is less prevalent, a normal start date could be more feasible. However, for schools in the larger classifications that often are in highly populated areas, the Aug. 17 start date may be too soon.
Two board members, local board of education representative Mike Kastle and president Alan Stein, both voiced support for starting the sports season on time. Their reasoning is that while Kansas' total coronavirus cases still are rising, it is unknown whether the case totals will improve or continue to worsen in the future.
"We (should) get going and get our kids active, because we might not have faced our hardest times yet," Stein said. "Those, I think, are still coming and possibly could be."
The board will immediately send its survey to superintendents, according to KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick, with the hope that the board can reconvene early next week to give a more definitive plan for how school districts should move forward.
"We cannot keep delaying this," Faflick said. "We still have three and a half weeks until practice starts on Aug. 17. But we can't make a decision last minute on that."
The board did not discuss how schools should proceed if other schools on their schedules are not open or holding activities during the fall. It also did not discuss the travel restrictions for sports mentioned in the "Navigating Change" document that was approved last week.
The board did provide details for student participation if schools move to a remote learning plan. Students will be eligible for activities even if they are solely in a remote learning setting, so long as they are enrolled and participating in at least five courses at the school they are representing.
Summer activities also are still allowed to be held so long as they follow the guidelines previously set out by KSHSAA.
KSHSAA also will provide guidelines to schools regarding different fall sports. The recommendations include having athletes wear masks unless they are engaging in a physically exerting activity. Coaches and others around the teams also are encouraged to wear masks.
In football, the player box along the sidelines should be extended to the 10-yard lines, according to the guidance to allow for greater social distancing along the sidelines. Coaches and sideline members, such as the chain crew, also are recommended to wear masks at all times.
Players and coaches are asked to bring their own water bottles to limit the shared use of beverage containers. Huddles should be formed with players lining up in rows instead of creating a circle.
KSHSAA also discouraged the use of jamborees ahead of the regular season. Equipment and locker rooms also should be sanitized regularly.
In cross country, KSHSAA recommends having runners start in waves rather than in one mass start. The organization hopes that starting runners in waves will allow competitors to maintain social distancing.
In volleyball, KSHSAA is asking schools to avoid hosting large tournaments. A four-team tournament would be the largest-sized tournament the organization considers acceptable.
In girls' golf, KSHSAA is requesting schools adopt shotgun starts for their tournaments. In the postseason, the organization will use tee times, with schools and golfers being allowed to arrive at the course 45 minutes prior to their time.
For boys' soccer, schools should consider scheduling one opponent per week, while shin guards should be cleaned daily by athletes.
All recommendations are not requirements, according to Faflick, but are meant to be considerations for all schools.
"We're not changing rules, we're not changing (the) postseason," Faflick said. "How they do business throughout the regular year, we want to make sure you're comfortable with those prior to our release to member schools."