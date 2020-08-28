Schools that are unable to compete in the fall season have been given a safety cushion.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association's board of directors voted 45-29 to establish an alternative fall sports season Friday afternoon. The move allows schools unable to play sports in the fall to move the affected seasons into a newly created spring season.
"This can be considered a win," KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said in a teleconference.
The alternative season will begin on March 1. To be eligible for the schedule, fall sports would cannot play more than a limited number of games: four meets for cross country, five games for football, five meets for girls’ golf, five meets for girls’ tennis, nine games for boys’ soccer and 20 competition points for volleyball.
Schools can move sports to the new season individually. For example, a school could move football to the spring but maintain its girls' golf season in its normal fall slot.
The 2020 fall sports season will still be held for schools that are able to compete in it. KSHSAA championships will be held for all teams retaining the normal schedule and will not be played for schools moving to the alternative season.
The board of directors also passed an amendment to lump the 4A classification into the group consisting of 3A, 2A and 1A schools when it comes to how the spring sports season will be affected. Should 50% of schools in one band, either the 1A-2A-3A-4A or 5A-6A bands, opt to move to the alternative fall schedule, all spring sports in that band will also be pushed back to a March 28 start date, with the seasons ending in mid-June.
The original bands placed the 4A schools in the 5A-6A band.
"(Protecting spring sports) has always been one of the most important considerations ..." Faflick said. "Sometimes you have to favor one or more, or protect it, because they lost so much last year. We did our best to make sure they had a full season with every plan that's been developed."
Winter sports are not affected by the amendment. They are still scheduled to start on their normal Nov. 16 date.
"We used the end of the winter season as an anchor because we have some really nice venues where our kids have the opportunity to play on some of our college campuses," Faflick said. "It may not be appropriate to go there ... but they're still in place for us and we have that as an anchor."
Currently, no schools in the Manhattan-area have called off their normally scheduled fall sports seasons. School districts in the Kansas City and Wichita areas previously canceled their fall activities, but would be able to reschedule them to the alternative schedule due to the amendment.
This story will be updated.