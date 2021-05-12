KSHSAA announced Wednesday that it will consider the implementation of a 35-second shot clock for basketball games beginning during the 2022-23 season.
The announcement came after the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee passed a proposal for the 35-second timer on Monday. The NFHS deemed the rule a state adoption, which means each state can decide whether it wants to implement it.
A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved.
“The KSHSAA staff and executive board will consult with member school administrators during the next year to determine the best decision for the student-athletes in Kansas,” KSHSAA wrote in a statement.
If a state adopts the rule, member schools must add two timepieces connected to a horn with a sound that differs from the game horn. The guidelines also suggested using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, if the shot clock malfunctions. Corrections to the shot clock only could occur during the shot-clock period in which an error happened, and when officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.
The NFHS also passed a rule allowing religious headwear during basketball games without consulting their state association — as long as the headwear isn’t made of “abrasive or hard materials.” The garment also must be attached in a manner that makes it highly unlikely to come off during play.
Basketball is the sixth sport where a rule related to head coverings (or other equipment for religious reasons) has been passed, joining volleyball, field hockey, soccer, spirit (cheerleading) and swimming.