The Kansas State High School Activities Association has canceled all spring sports competitions, championships and festivals for the remainder of the school year, according to a release forwarded to The Mercury by a source.
The decision follows Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order to close schools for all in-person classes and move to remote learning.
"The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist," the KSHSAA said in the statement.
The cancellation is part of an ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The KSHSAA canceled its basketball state championships last week during the middle of the tournaments as concerns for the virus grew.
"As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and post-season spring activity season," the KSHSAA said in the statement. "We all have an important responsibility to minimize community transmission as we embrace suggested precautions regarding COVID-19. As educators, the primary focus for our students and families is the health and well-being of each student. This action by the KSHSAA supports that effort across Kansas."
The KSHSAA is also discouraging non-school activity participation at this time. Manhattan High started its spring sports practices March 1, but did not compete in any games before the cancellation was announced.
The in-season sports affected by the cancellation include baseball, softball, girls' soccer, track and field, girls' swim and dive, boys' golf and boys' tennis.
