WICHITA — Wichita's Hardy Williams has been attending the KSHSAA state basketball tournament for the last 30 years and has never seen anything like this.
Williams was watching Blue Valley North take on Lawrence from Koch Arena's section 121 when he found out the KSHSAA would be canceling the remainder of its state basketball tournaments following the conclusion of Thursday's games because of COVID-19 concerns. He took the information with wide eyes as he leaned backward in his chair.
"I was a little worried," Williams said. "It hasn't been a real heavy crowd like I have known to come to the tournament. I feel better about that because it's not a big crowd."
The arena was mostly empty, with a smattering of fans scattered about. They were among the last fans to view a high school basketball game in Kansas for the remainder of the season.
"Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament," the KSHSAA said in a statement. "The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals."
As of Thursday night, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. One case has resulted in a death, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.
States across the country have altered their post season tournaments, either holding them without fans or canceling the tournaments all together. Spring sports in other states have also been impacted, though the KSHSAA has yet to announce any changes to its spring sports schedule.
The cancelations include the 2A boys' and girls' basketball tournaments being held at Bramlage Coliseum.
The move follows the cancelations of many major sports, including the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, Big 12 conference tournaments and postponing of the NBA season.
Williams hopes the high schoolers playing in the tournament will be able to bounce back from the change. For seniors playing in the tournament, Thursday's games were their last whether they won or lost.
"I think they'll still get ready," Williams said. "One year won't stop them. Their memories are not that long."