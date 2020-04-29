The Kansas State High School Activities Association board of directors will meet Friday to discuss possible policy changes stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The board will discuss changing some rules to "mitigate some negative aspects arising from this public health issue," according to the meeting agenda. Possible changes include alterations to the organization's physical examination policy, summer moratorium, contact between athletes and coaches policy, transfer rules and relaxing of restrictions on seasonal activities.
The board is considering changing the date of the required physical exam to participate in activities. It also is considering waiving the summer moratorium period.
It also will discuss changes to the summer contact policy between players and coaches, with the possibility of allowing coaches and athletes to speak over the summer. KSHSAA also could allow one week of summer camps for coaches and athletes.
Transferring athletes could see their ineligibility status extended from 18 weeks to one year following the meeting, as well.
Tennis also will be a topic of discussion during the meeting, with possible changes coming to how many events male and female players can participate in during the season.
According to the agenda, the board will discuss limiting participation of tennis players to eight days during a season exclusive of postseason competition. The board is expected to hash out how to equate tournament competition with dual meet competition, with one day of tournaments being considered to count for two dual meets.