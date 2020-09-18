The Kansas State High School Activities Association has made multiple adjustments to the fall sports post season to deal with irregularities caused by the coronavirus. The changes are organized by each sport.
In football, the seeding criteria has been adjusted. For all classes, seeding will be determined by win/loss percentage, with head-to-head competition being the first tiebreaker and average point differential being the second.
Should neither work, seeds could be drawn by lots. Along the same lines, voluntarily forfeiting games will eliminate the school in question from playoff contention. If games were canceled due to issues caused by COVID-19, reasoning must be provided to KSHSAA for review before the organization can truly determine if it was a no contest.
For girls' tennis, there will be modifications that include a reduced number of singles and doubles participants eligible for qualification.
In girls' golf, all classes are limited to five golfers per team instead of six. The top three teams in each regional will be eligible for the state tournament instead of the top four.
In boys' soccer, seeding will be determined by geographical area, with four to five schools representing each regional. From there, the regional winners will also stay inside a certain geographical bubble to play in the quarterfinals.
The state semifinals and finals will be held in at Topeka-Hummer Sports Park for 6A, Spring Hill High School for 5A and Wichita-Stryker Complex for classes 4A through 1A.
In volleyball, classes will be seeded into geographical substates. Winners will play the neighboring substate champion while the semifinals will be held at their respective state championship sites.
Cross country will still have 12 qualifying teams for the state finals. Teams will be limited to seven runners, one manager and two coaches at regional sites.