The Kansas State High School Activities Association provided a little more clarity over the last week regarding two winter sports and how they can be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization issued several guidelines for basketball. Among the major considerations are for schools to limit game nights to two total teams and to restrict scheduling to teams in the school's specific area.
The former would be a change for most schools, as many teams opt to have their boys' and girls' varsity games on the same night in the same location. The latter would limit team's options in how and where they could schedule teams.
The guidelines also state players should have their own, personal water bottles, wear masks when not participating in active play and sanitize their hands before entering games, among other aspects.
Coaches are asked to wear masks at all times. KSHSAA also put out a consideration for practices to be done in pods to limit exposure among players.
Many of the other guidelines revolve around sanitizing equipment and tables surrounding the court along with maintaining social distancing when possible. Officials also will be required to wear masks whenever they are not actively refereeing in a game.
KSHSAA releases wrestling guidelines
Wrestlers will be required to shower after weigh-ins and after each round, according to KSHSAA's wrestling guidelines.
The athletes will be asked to wear a fresh uniform following each round. Masks will be required whenever wrestlers are not on the mat.
Wrestling mats also are expected to be sanitized between rounds and before and after competitions. Teams are asked to participate in smaller competitions, such as duals instead of tournaments.
Other considerations are similar to basketball's guidelines, such as individualizing water bottles, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distance.