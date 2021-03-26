Thanks to the coronavirus, this spring’s KSHSAA sports schedule will operate differently.
KSHSAA announced Thursday that this year's state championship track and field meet will be divided into three days, with two classes competing each day.
On May 27, Classes 5A and 6A will compete. Classes 3A and 4A will follow May 28, and Classes 1A and 2A will wrap up May 29. All classes still will compete at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
Girls' swimming and diving also will operate with an adjusted schedule. The Class 6A championship meet will be held May 21, while classes 5A through 1A will hold their championship meets May 22.
KSHSAA said the scheduling changes were made “to mitigate risk” at the state meets.
The rest of the spring sports — baseball, boy golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball — will continue their schedules as planned.