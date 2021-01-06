The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the boys' and girls' basketball sub-state groupings. The sub-state games will take place from Feb. 27 through March 6.
Manhattan High will be in the 6A No. 3 grouping, which is the Washburn Rural bracket. The Indians will be joined by Junction City, Topeka, Washburn Rural and Lawrence-Free State.
Wamego falls into the Holton bracket at the 4A level. That grouping also includes Atchison, Holton and Hayden.
In 3A, Riley County and Rock Creek both fall into the Council Grove bracket. Osage City, Rossville, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake, St. Marys and Council Grove are also included in that bracket.
Valley Heights will host a 2A sub-state bracket. That group includes Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Belleville-Republic County, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Horton, Riverside, Valley Falls and Washington County.
Wabaunsee is in the No. 8 sub-state bracket of Class 2A, hosted by Eskridge-Mission Valley. That group includes Northern Heights, Bishop Seabury Academy, McLouth, Heritage Christian Academy, Kansas City Christian, Maranatha Christian Academy and Jefferson County North.
Frankfort is included in the Class 1A, Division I, No. 6 sub-state, hosted by Centralia. That grouping includes, Clifton Clyde, Doniphan West, Jackson Heights, Onaga and Troy.
In Class 1A, Division II, Blue Valley-Randolph is included in the Axtell grouping. The Rams are joined by Hanover, Linn, Scandia-Pike Valley, Wetmore and the hosts.