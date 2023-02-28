When Dre Delort’s shot clunked off the rim in the final seconds, it appeared as if the Manhattan High boys and Wichita Southeast were headed for overtime. But then, Jason Kim rose up out of nowhere and tipped the ball back in, delivering the Indians a 59-57 win Tuesday in the first round of sub-state.

It was a classic case of “survive and advance,” as sixth-seeded Manhattan (13-8) blew a 13-point first-half lead against the No. 11 Buffaloes and fell behind in the fourth quarter before pulling out the victory.