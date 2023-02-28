When Dre Delort’s shot clunked off the rim in the final seconds, it appeared as if the Manhattan High boys and Wichita Southeast were headed for overtime. But then, Jason Kim rose up out of nowhere and tipped the ball back in, delivering the Indians a 59-57 win Tuesday in the first round of sub-state.
It was a classic case of “survive and advance,” as sixth-seeded Manhattan (13-8) blew a 13-point first-half lead against the No. 11 Buffaloes and fell behind in the fourth quarter before pulling out the victory.
“We’ve got to learn from it, because we didn’t show up as focused as I would have liked,” said Indians head coach Benji George. “It showed up in crucial moments, out of timeouts and things like that. But somewhere along the way, you’ve got to win when you don’t have your best stuff. It happens to everybody. We didn’t necessarily have our best stuff tonight, but we found a way to win.”
Both teams shot the ball well, with Wichita Southeast hitting a 54% (20-of-37) clip overall and going 8-of-17 from long range, while Manhattan went 50% (22-of-44) from the field and 8-of-20 from 3-point distance.
But both squads also struggled with taking care of the basketball. The Buffaloes (8-13) coughed up 19 turnovers and the Indians gave up 15.
Jack Wilson paced a trio of double-digit scorers for Manhattan with 18 points, while Cole Coonrod added 15 and Landon Knopp had 12 off the bench.
Asa Barnes put up 23 for Wichita Southeast and Mason Le scored 17.
Although they fell behind 8-4 midway through the opening period, the Indians controlled the majority of the first half. They used a 14-3 run to build an 18-11 advantage late in the first quarter and later used an 8-0 spurt to reach their largest lead at 32-19 with a minute to go before halftime.
The Buffaloes scored the last five points of the first half to cut their deficit to 32-24 at the break. They had shot 56% on 16 attempts in the first 16 minutes, but Manhattan had forced 12 turnovers and matched Wichita Southeast’s 56% shooting with nine more shots.
But coming out of halftime, the Buffaloes found ways to work around the Indians’ 3-2 zone and significantly decreased their turnovers while continuing to bury shots. They outscored Manhattan 9-4 in the first 3 ½ minutes of the third quarter to narrow the gap to 36-33, but the Indians responded with an 11-4 spree to push the lead back out to 47-37 with 1:14 remaining in the period.
Wichita Southeast wasn’t cowed, though. As with the closing minute of the second quarter, the Buffaloes scored five straight points to end the third, sending the game to the fourth at 47-42.
“We lost a moment at the end of each quarter,” George said. “We lost a moment at the end of the first quarter. Gave up a run in the second quarter. In the third quarter, same thing. That’s where your focus starts to wane.”
It took a bit for Manhattan to get going in the final quarter. Wichita Southeast put up another five points in a row to tie the game at 47-47 after 29 seconds. The Indians broke the Buffaloes’ press on their ensuing possession and found Coonrod wide open for a layup under the basket.
On the other end, Wichita Southeast pulled down one of its eight offensive rebounds and set up a play that allowed Le to knot things up again. Manhattan couldn’t find a way to take back the advantage, and, with 5:23 left in the game, Le hit a triple to put the Buffaloes on top 52-49.
Wilson and Coonrod made back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Indians ahead 55-52 with 3 ½ minutes remaining, and Barnes made two free throws at the 2:10 mark to make it a one-point game.
Delort expanded Manhattan’s lead to 57-54 by driving to the basket with 52 seconds to go, but eight seconds later, Barnes knocked down a game-tying triple.
The Indians decided to hold for the last shot, and George decided not to call a timeout because he didn’t want his team to have to inbound the ball against Wichita Southeast’s defensive pressure.
“We got a pretty good look, actually,” George said of Delort’s missed shot. “A lot of times it’s the O-board that gets you. Jason was in the right spot at the right time to get his hand on it.”
Despite picking up the win and moving on to the sub-state championship game, George said the team needs to emphasize “competitive drive and focus” in the next few days of practice.
“I think an area where that shows up is running the floor and rebounding, and we didn’t do either one of those well tonight,” he said. “We’ve got to get them back and refocused. And we need to defend a little bit better.”
Manhattan will travel to play No. 3 Lawrence on Friday night. The Chesty Lions (17-4) cruised past No. 14 Dodge City 64-31 Tuesday.
“They’re good,” George said. “We’re going to have to be ready to go.”
MANHATTAN 59, WICHITA SOUTHEAST 57
Wichita Southeast (8-13) — 13; 11; 18; 15; — 57
Manhattan (13-8) — 18; 14; 15; 12; — 59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wichita Southeast — Barnes 23 (7-10), Le 17 (7-13), Brown 7 (3-4), Dinh 5 (1-2), Berry 4 (2-6), Carter 1 (0-0). Total 57 (20-37).
Manhattan — Wilson 18 (6-8), Coonrod 15 (5-11), Knopp 12 (5-9), Delort 4 (1-3), McNabb 4 (2-3), Kim 4 (2-8), Elumogo 2 (1-2). Total: 59 (22-44).