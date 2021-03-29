Seven area basketball players earned KBCA All-State honors on Monday.
On the girls’ side, Frankfort senior Mariah Broxterman cracked the second-team in Class 1A Divison I. Broxterman averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds while leading the Wildcats to a 16-3 record.
In Class 2A, Wabaunsee junior Lauren Schutter earned honorable mention recognition. Schutter scored 14 points, grabbed 9.2 rebounds and blocked 3.5 shots per game as the Chargers (9-15) claimed a sub-state championship.
Wamego, which also won a sub-state title, was represented by junior guard Paige Donnelly on the Class 4A honorable mention list. Despite playing just 18 games this year due to a concussion, Donnelly averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Rock Creek senior Dawson Zenger, who earned first-team honors in Class 3A, led the list of area boys who made all-state. Zenger scored 27.1 points per game (first in Class 3A) while grabbing 4.5 rebounds and dishing 2.7 assists during the Mustangs’ run to the state semifinals. He also set school records for points in a season (677) and a career (1,720)
Brayden Meseke and Tyler Lohmeyer took Wabaunsee to the Class 2A title game, and they were rewarded with second-team and honorable mention honors, respectively. Meseke averaged 13.4 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists during the Chargers’ run. Lohmeyer snored 12.4 points to go with 9.9 rebounds and two blocks per game.
At 6A, Manhattan’s Owen Braxmeyer nabbed an honorable mention spot. Braxmeyer averaged 17 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while leading the Indians to a 9-11 record in 2020-21.