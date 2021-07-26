As part of the County Fair weekend, Manhattan held its 48th Annual Kaw Valley Rodeo at CiCo Park from Thursday to Saturday.
Eight events were held each night, with some competitors winning more than $1,000
Briar Dittmer placed first in bareback riding with a total score of 80.5, winning $1,228.39.
Rickey Williams placed second with a total score of 79.0, winning $930.60.
Zachariah Phillips placed third with a total score of 78.0, winning $670.03.
Mark Kreder placed fourth with a total score of 77.5, winning $446.68.
Nick Pelke placed fifth with a total score of 74.5, winning $260.56.
Tim Murphy and Blaine Kaufman tied for sixth with a total score of 74, winning $93.06.
Blaise Freeman placed first in saddle bronc riding with a total score of 84.0, winning $1,414.51.
Weston Patterson placed second with a total score of 78.5, winning $1,071.60.
Trey Watts placed third with a total score of 78.0, winning $771.55
Jack Wright placed fourth with a total score of 77.5, winning $514.36.
Michael Womack and Ty Pope tied for fifth place with a total score of 75, winning $257.18.
Blaine Beaty placed first in bull riding with a total score of 88, winning $1,694.08.
Trey Thomas finished just behind him in second place with a total score of 81, winning $1,283.40.
Nolan Richie placed first in tie-down roping with a time of 8.8, winning $1,553.82.
Tyler Garten placed second with a time of 9.2, winning $1,285.92.
Blake Ash placed third with a time of 9.6, winning $1,018.02.
Paul David Tierney placed fourth with a time of 10, winning $750.12.
Lane Jeffrey placed fifth with a time of 12.2, winning $482.22.
Glenn Jackson placed sixth with a time of 12.5, winning $267.90.
There was no undisputed winner in steer wrestling, as Jon Laine Herl and Kyle Eike tied for first place with times of 4.5, winning $1,289.09.
Austin Madison placed third with a time of 6.2, winning $924.25.
Brayden Tanner placed fourth with a time of 6.3, winning $681.03.
Jake Johnson placed fifth with a time of 6.4, winning $340.51.
Brandon Ragsdale tied with Johnson for fifth place with a time of 6.5, winning $340.51.
J.C. and L.J. Yeahquo placed first in team roping with a time of 5.6, winning $1,230.69.
Jesse and Casey Stipes placed second with a time of 6.3, winning $1,018.50.
Jimmy Harrison and Joe Day tied for third place with Ryon Boatright and Kingston Chang with a time of 6.5, winning $700.22.
Cooper Bruce and Reed Lewis Boos tied for fifth place with Brett Christensen and Shannon Frascht with a time of 6.7, winning $297.06.
Winer Williams placed first in ladies’ breakaway with a time of 2.3, winning $1,117.66.
Emma Charleston placed second with a time of 2.6, winning $924.96.
Alex Loiselle placed third with a time of 2.9, winning $723.26.
Courtney Crites and Korah Corrigan tied for fourth place with a time of 3.1, winning $443.21.
Caitlyn Wiswell placed fifth with a time of 3.4, winning $192.70.
Ari-Anna Flynn won the barrel racing event with a time of 17.47, winning $1,324.55.
Brittney Barrett finished just behind Flynn in second place with a time of 17.48, winning $1,135.33.
Tracy Nowlin placed third with a time of 17.52, winning $946.11.
Deb Guelly placed fourth with a time of 17.57, winning $819.96.
Leslie Smalygo placed fifth with a time of 17.65, winning $630.74.
Sadie Wolaver placed sixth with a time of 17.67, winning $504.59.
Lacinda Rose and Jeanna Anderson tied for seventh place with a time of 17.68, winning $315.36.
Tamara Reinhardt placed ninth with a time of 17.74, winning $189.22.
Skyla Peters finished in 10th place with a time of 17.76, winning $126.14.