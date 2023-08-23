369579174_782405147230104_7474108078687091764_n.jpg

Boxers from around the region will be traveling to Manhattan this weekend to show off their skills.

K.O. Boxing’s “K.O. in the Little Apple” is the third boxing showcase that the gym has hosted in Manhattan over the years and owner of the gym, Pedro Marquez, said that word of mouth after the last two should make this iteration the largest yet.