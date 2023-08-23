Boxers from around the region will be traveling to Manhattan this weekend to show off their skills.
K.O. Boxing’s “K.O. in the Little Apple” is the third boxing showcase that the gym has hosted in Manhattan over the years and owner of the gym, Pedro Marquez, said that word of mouth after the last two should make this iteration the largest yet.
“It’s grown in publicity with other boxing gyms,” Marquez said. “We’re getting more submissions of fighters to compete at our event just because the coaches more familiar with each us. They know who we are, we know who they are.”
Marquez said they’ll have eight or nine boxers competing on Saturday from multiple gyms around the region, including ones from Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
The youngest fighter there will be 8 years old and the oldest will be in their early 30s.
“Bringing boxing to the community is nice,” Marquez said. “I tell people all the time that just about all kinds of events can be found in Manhattan, but K.O. is the only one bringing boxing, though, and it doesn’t happen too often. We do about two a year. ... Just seeing the excitement on people’s faces whenever they’re there for the first time and seeing what a boxing event is like, it’s nice.”
The event will be hosted at the Armory in Manhattan. Weigh-ins and physicals will happen between noon and 2 p.m. and door opens to spectators at 3 p.m. with first bell scheduled for 4 p.m.
The entry fee for spectators will be $20, and it’s cash only. Kids 10 and younger get in free.