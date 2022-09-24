Picture - Charlie Haney Golf 3.jpeg

Charlie Haney, middle, stands with his gold medal after finishing first in the Drive, Chip and Putt regional final in Colorado. Haney will compete at the national competition at Augusta National the Sunday before the Masters Tournament in April.

 Courtesy of Bernie Haney

Just a year ago, Charlie Haney had never even made it to the regional round of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

Now, after five years of trying and a stellar showing at the regional competition held at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado last Sunday, Haney — a seventh-grader at Anthony Middle School — will be one of 10 junior golfers in his age group to compete in the national final held at historic Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the playing of the Masters Tournament in April of next year.

