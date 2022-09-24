Charlie Haney, middle, stands with his gold medal after finishing first in the Drive, Chip and Putt regional final in Colorado. Haney will compete at the national competition at Augusta National the Sunday before the Masters Tournament in April.
Just a year ago, Charlie Haney had never even made it to the regional round of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.
Now, after five years of trying and a stellar showing at the regional competition held at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado last Sunday, Haney — a seventh-grader at Anthony Middle School — will be one of 10 junior golfers in his age group to compete in the national final held at historic Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the playing of the Masters Tournament in April of next year.
Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf competition and joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, the United States Golf Association and the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. Both boys and girls can qualify in four different age groups from age 7 to 15.
Haney was one of three qualifiers locally, finishing 1st out of 15 participants at Tiffany Greens Golf Club in Kansas City in July with a 136 total score.
A month later, Haney won the sub-regional competition as well at Fred Arbanas Golf Club, also in Kansas City, with a 144 and was one of two qualifiers to the regional in Colorado.
After strong showings in the first two events, Haney went into the regional with sky-high confidence and determination.
“I was prepared going into it and I had a lot of confidence, like the most confidence I’ve ever had in this tournament,” Haney said. “Going into it, my ball striking felt good, my chipping, which was the best part in all my qualifiers (was good). And the putting, I just had to figure out the speed and I was doing good with it.”
Each Drive, Chip and Putt competition consists of nine total shots (three in each category) with a point value assigned to each shot.
At regionals, Haney finished third in driving, hitting the ball 260, 265 and 267 yards for 21 points each.
Then, in chipping, Haney struggled on his first attempt before rebounding for 20 and 15 points each on his final two tries which was good for 11th out of the 12 competitors in the event.
Haney went into putting in fifth place overall, desperately in need of a strong finish to punch his ticket to Georgia.
He did just that.
After earning 15 points for a six-foot putt, he earned 25 points for nailing a 15-foot putt and 15 points for a 30-foot downhill putt to bring him to his total of 154 points.
Haney was one of the first finishers, so there was some uncertainty around whether or not his 154 would hold up, but once the smoke cleared and everyone else finished, the regional title was Haney’s by seven points.
“I was really kind of shocked,” Haney said. “I had never made it to regionals and in the past years, I’ve struggled with like two or three shots. So I was kind of just really impressed with how my final score held up because some of the kids were on pace to beat me by 10 or 15 points.”
Now Haney must endure a much longer wait — six and a half months to be precise — until he gets to travel to the hallowed grounds of Augusta National for his shot at a national title.
“I guess I’m a little bit nervous,” Haney said. “But I think if I just keep putting that hard work in, I think I’ll have that confidence boost going into it. And then just competing overall, like, every year they do this, and it’s a part of the Masters. I mean, that’s just that’s kind of crazy.”
The regional title is just the latest accolade in a fairly successful year for Haney on the links.
He won the U.S. Kids Golf Midwest State Invitational in Smithville, Missouri with a 4-under 140 (67-73) for the second year in a row. His 5-under 67 was a career tournament best.
He finished 37th in the prestigious. invitation-only 73rd Annual Future Masters Golf Tournament at Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama.
He also finished tied for 34th out of 129 participants in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships held at Forrest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst North Carolina. This was the sixth consecutive year Haney qualified for the tournament and finished tied for 37th or better.
Haney is currently ranked 41st in the world by Junior Golf Scoreboard amongst members of the Class of 2028.