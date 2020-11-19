For only the fifth time in program history — 1975, 2007, 2008, 2015, 2020 — Junction City will face Derby. The series is tied 2-2, with Derby earning the last victory in their state-winning bid in 2015.
Derby is the defending state champion in Class 6A, and after traveling to Lawrence last week — where they won 40-20 — the Panthers will enter Friday’s matchup at Al Simpler Stadium with a chance to return to the state title game, which will be held in Olathe on Nov. 28.
Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said the week has been as normal as possible during practice as the team prepares for the Panthers.
“The message all week with our kids has been just about us,” he said. “We just have to take care of us — we have to play very, very fast, we have to play with great discipline. We know that Derby is very good.
“They have been for a long, long time. What makes them good (is) they physically take care of themselves. They’re big, strong kids. They’re fast kids. But the biggest thing is they’re just very disciplined with their fundamental technique, their assignment technique and their assignments. We’re going to have to be good for sure.”
That message has been emphasized all season long as the Blue Jays have rolled to the 9-1 record. Junction City is on a nine-game win streak after dropping a close game on the road against Bishop Carrol in Wichita in Week 1.
Junction City will square off against a true dual-threat quarterback Friday in senior Lem Wash. The 6-foot, 205-pound Wash has passed for 954 yards and run for 917 more. His rushing yardage ranks second on the team this fall.
Zimmerman said the Blue Jay defense will have to key on Wash and the offensive front to be successful Friday.
“You have to have your eyes right and your eyes have to be on that offensive line,” he said. “That’s where it all starts. Your eyes have to be right. You have got to pick up your pass/run key, and then got to stay true to what you see.”
Wash’s favorite target is sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, who has rushed for 1,411 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Edwards averages 156.8 yards per game and 9.2 yards per carry.
“You have to stop the quarterback-run game and force him to pitch the ball, force him to hand the ball off to the running back,” Zimmerman said. “And then you’ve got to be quick, you’ve got to be fast against him and wrap him up. He’s not a power runner. He’s a powerful runner, but he’s a kid who wants to make you miss. He wants to get his foot in the ground, he wants to make a cut on you and those kind of things. So we’ve got to be really quick to him.”
Zimmerman said the Blue Jays’ dynamic, explosive offense will need to come out fast and strike early to put the Panthers in a hole.
Throughout the 2020 season, the Blue Jays have had to adapt to a different environment and adjust how they operate with the team building and day-to-day things, Zimmerman said. He said he’s proud of how the team has overcome all the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus to become one unit on the field.
“Everything is just so much different than what they’re used to,” Zimmerman said. “All of our team building things, activities and stuff like that we had to ... we can’t do those.
You can’t do your sleepovers in the Shenk Gym. (We) couldn’t do our pool parties. You couldn’t do a lot of those things. So it has been a different year, but the kids care enough about each other. They said, ‘Hey, we’re going to let go of some of those things and do exactly what we’re asked to do.’ And they have been.”
While the outcome of Friday’s game is yet to be determined, regardless of how it ends, the night will be a somber one for Junction City coaches, players and fans. Friday will be the final home game in Al Simpler Stadium for the Blue Jays.
Next year the players will move to a new stadium located on the grounds of the new Junction City High School west of town.
“It’s been tough all year knowing this is the last year out here,” Zimmerman said. “This field means so much, there’s just so many memories. I remember Manhattan games over here, and even playoff games in the past, where we had to bring in extra bleachers and put them around the track. I just wish that this group could have those (memories) for themselves, but they will, because they’ll have their own.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to take on the winner of Olathe North/Blue Valley North.