A flag on an onside kick attempt by Washburn Rural with 90 seconds remaining in the game sealed the 34-30 victory Friday night for the Junction City Blues Jays on the road.
“This one sure wasn't easy,” coach Randall Zimmerman said. “It was very, very ugly and (I) shouldn't feel like this after a win. But, we did not play well. We just absolutely did not play well and that's on my shoulders.”
The Blue Jays struggled to get the ball downfield against a big Rural defensive front. When they did, they were quick strikes down field taking advantage of a weaker secondary. Quarterback Andrew Khoury was not comfortable in the pocket and had difficulties throwing the ball when flushed left.
When he had time to get set and time his throws he was near perfect — throwing deep passes to Marcello Bussey, Russell Wilkey and TJ Jones for big plays.
The Blue Jays stretched the Rural defense in the first half of play with passing and ran it by a tired defense in the second half on the legs of Wilkey and DJ Giddens.
Khoury connected with Bussey early in the opening drive for a 53-yard play for a first down deep inside the Junior Blues territory. The two would connect again later in the drive but the ball would be knocked out of Bussey’s hands at the 1-yard line and recovered for a touchback by Rural.
The Blue Jays struggles in the red zone would be repeated twice more in the first-half.
“I was probably the most frustrat(ed) person in this place tonight,” Zimmerman said. “Just because we had so much individual stuff going on in the first half and it was incredible on the sideline — what I was hearing. Because, it's so uncharacteristic of this team, of these kids.
“That first half we did some incredibly uncharacteristic things,” he added. “Just the simple fundamental things that are taught each and every day, stressed each and every day — and it's on me. It's not on the kids, it's on me. I've got to figure out a way to get to them and get them to understand how we have to play. We've got to play together.”
The halftime break found the Blue Jays trailing 10-7 after a combination of missed opportunities, penalties, turnovers on special teams and miscommunication.
“We were way over confident,” Zimmerman said. “When haven't we had a game like this over here at Washburn Rural? I talked to our kids all week long, this is one of the tougher places that you'll ever play. It just is, I don't know why. But it is, it's tough.”
Washburn Rural extended their lead in the first three minutes of the second-half using the legs of running back Ma’Kentis Adams.
Not to be outdone, Khoury connected with Wilkey on the Blue Jays' first play for a 63-yard catch and run for a touchdown to pull within a field goal after Aidan Field’s PAT cleared the uprights.
Still down by four points, 24-20, with just over a minute to play in the third quarter, the Blue Jays moved the ball 57 yards for a late touchdown to take a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Jays' speed started to take advantage of the Junior Blues — on both sides of the ball — in the fourth quarter, with runs finding gaps for distance and defenders breaking through the Rural offensive line to sack quarterback Cooper Carlgren three times in the second half.
“We put together a decent week of practice, but obviously it was not anywhere what it should have been,” Zimmerman said. “Then we came over here, Washburn Rural just played very, very hard and we played incredibly individual football. We were behind. We're on the ropes, but, hats off to our kids. They kept playing hard, made some plays there in the second half and then ended up with a win.”
The win moves Junction City to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in the Centennial League, with another tough matchup next Thursday when the Blue Jays return to the capital city to take on Topeka West.
“We haven't seen Topeka West at all, but they've been much improved over the last couple years,” Zimmerman said. “They have a lot of kids coming back from a year ago. So, we have very short turnaround. We've got to be on our toes and we are gonna have to put the other great week for sure. I know Topeka West will compete. They'll compete hard.”
Topeka West will look to rebound from their 59-14 loss to Topeka Seaman, the Chargers first game of the 2020 season due to USD501 schools shortening the fall sports program.