Junction City’s season finale against Highland Park was canceled Thursday afternoon because of a positive coronavirus case in the Highland Park football program. The game will not be rescheduled.
Topeka Public Schools announced the news in a reslease. The cancellation ends Junction City’s regular season, with the Blue Jays finishing 6-1 (6-0 Centennial League). The team’s only loss came in its season opener, when the Blue Jays fell to Class 5A No. 4 Bishop Carroll 29-28. The team finished as the Centennial League champion.
Junction City now will head into the first round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the West bracket. The Blue Jays host No. 15 Lawrence-Free State at 7 p.m. Friday in Junction City.