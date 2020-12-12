JUNCTION CITY — The Junction City Lady Jays defeated the visiting Great Bend Lady Panthers 49-40 Friday inside Shenk Gymnasium to earn their first victory of the season, moving to 1-1 on the year.
Fresh off the heels of a 31-42 loss to Lawrence Thursday night on the road, the Lady Jays showed poise and resiliency, along with energy to defend the home court.
“It was really big,” JCHS head coach Tim Testa said. “(The) girls did a good job bouncing back, did a good job of fighting when we were down and just started believing in themselves. The shots started falling and we started making some threes. Andrea (Davis) and Lucy (Rivera) kind of went off tonight and they're gonna have to carry us.”
Davis and Rivera combined for 33 points on the night with Rivera hitting for a team high 19 points.
The contest started off slow for the Lady Jays, trailing 11-15 after the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Panthers in the second quarter 12-8 to finish the first half tied at 23-23. The team struggled early with fouls, committing eight team fouls in the first two quarters. Testa said the line between aggressive defense and fouls is a fine line that the team will work on, though he was happy with the teams overall performance on defense.
“I love the defensive side of the floor,” Testa said. “I love our effort right now in defense. Outside the first three shots that number 15 made, we guarded really, really well. We've got to rebound better, but I think tonight was a decent effort.”
Where the team struggled, defensive rebounds.
“We've got to rotate better,” Testa said. “We call it helping the helper, because we have to have somebody stepped to the ball, so then the next person has to step down. And we have a lot of bump calls, and we’ve got to just be sure on those kind of simple things. We'll be better.”
At the break, Testa said he was impressed with the teams comeback to tie the score, something he credited to the experience on the floor.
“I was like, 'Hey we didn't even score very well and we scored one more point the last night,'” he said. “But, for us to continue to fight and then again start making some shots, start getting some easy transition buckets. I think we started a lot of poise and we kind of showed our maturity, having four seniors that have our six girls that play right now is big for us.”
The Lady Jays stayed aggressive in the second half, on both sides of the court, to take the lead in the third quarter which carried over into the final quarter. The 35-33 lead after three quarters was stretched to 49-40 building momentum heading into the final week of the 2020 season on the road next week.
“I think it's huge for us,” Testa said. “We're supposed to be two league games in right now, obviously we're missing the Seaman and Topeka High game, but for us to go into Manhattan off of a win — for the first time in God knows how long — is going to be huge for the girls. And I can't wait to get to practice with them, so we can prep for the Indians.”
Tuesday, the Lady Jays take the short trip to Manhattan to take on the 2-0 Lady Indians. Manhattan narrowly defeated Hayden 48-47 and rolled to the 54-42 victory over Lawrence.
Manhattan has had Junction City’s number for years, Testa said but if the Lady Jays concentrate on themselves they will be successful.
“It's just gonna take us believing in ourselves,” he said. “I’ll do my part. I wouldn't be surprised if they put some fans in the stands next week for Junction City. Which is fine by me, I want all the energy because I think we feed off of it.”
While USD 475 didn’t allow spectators Friday night, Matt Westerhaus, JCHS activities director, said that could change in the second half of the season. The cheering section behind the team included junior varisty and ‘C’ team players along with boys players — which added to the excitement, Testa said.
“There's never huge crowds at girls games in the first place, but the varsity boys behind us supporting us like it was the state championship game,” he said. “That kind of shows the togetherness of Junction City and I wouldn't trade it for the world.”
The Lady Jays finish the 2020 portion of the season Thursday at Topeka Hayden. Both Tuesday and Thursday games are slated to start at 6 p.m.