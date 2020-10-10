JUNCTION CITY — It was total domination for Junction City.
A scoring bonanza propelled the Blue Jays to a 40-0 lead over Topeka High at the break. When the clock expired in the fourth quarter, Junction City walked away with a 54-20 victory.
The 40 points came off quick strikes — two- or three-play drives — where the Blue Jays steamrolled their way down the field. Several starts came with advantageous field position on the Topeka half of the field after a turnover on downs and a punt netted negative-2 yards for the Trojans.
Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said he was proud of the way the team played together.
“For two and a half quarters, our kids were really playing well,” he said. “(We’re) playing really good defense, really good offense. I think we scored in our first eight possessions.”
Junction City (5-1, 5-0 Centennial League) turned the ball over twice during the night.: first in the opening quarter on a missed pass on the team's second drive and the second occurred in the fourth quarter on a pick-six by Topeka. Every other time the Jays had their hands on the ball Friday, they scored.
Offenses score and get the credit and fame; defenses win games and the Blue Jays' defense stepped up as they battled a big offensive threat from 6-foot-5, 230-pound Topeka freshman quarterback BJ Canady. With his size, the Blue Jays struggled to tackle him early on. The same went for his weapon of choice, running back junior Tylan Alejos.
“We knew he's a big kid,” Zimmerman said. “We watched film, we gave our kids scouting reports, we gave them hints of how they need to tackle. ... Our kids contained him really well. I am very proud of the defensive game that our kids put together, coaches put together and we really stepped forward tonight defensively.”
The night was big for defensive players like Banks, Michael Boganowski, Sadiki Smith and Nate Harge. A senior, Harge made his first start of the season at linebacker alongside Smith.
“Our defensive front worked very well,” Zimmerman said. “(The) secondary is really, really good. They have some very talented receivers and you saw how talented their quarterback is and we really contained him. So, (I'm) just pleased overall. Just very pleased overall with all the guys.”
With the large lead, Zimmerman pulled his starters to rest them for next week against Emporia. That gave David Rowell an opportunity to step at quarterback in front of the home crowd, giving the Blue Jays and their fans a glimpse of the future.
“David's going to be a special kid,” Zimmerman said. “He can really run the option well, really runs the ball well, has great vision. He's going to be very special. He wasn't playing there until midseason last year, so he is very, very new to that position. It's going to be exciting to watch him continue to develop, and Andrew (Khoury is) really bringing him along. He comes to the sideline, he's talking to Andrew about what he's seeing and those kind of things. And that's a neat thing to watch.”
Next week, the Blue Jays have their final regular-season home game of the year, and the final home game in Al Simpler Stadium, as the 2021 season will be played at a new stadium located beside the new high school. The senior night tradition of honoring students and their parents will take place on the field prior to the Blue Jays hosting an Emporia team looking to rebound from a 59-3 loss to Topeka Seaman at home.
History between Junction City and Emporia runs deep, with Emporia taking three of the last four games from the Blue Jays.
“We know what kind of team they are — a very disciplined, physical, strong team,” Zimmerman said. “They'll grind the ball against us. They'll try to just control the clock, won't give it to our offense. They'll take 39.5 seconds off the clock, every single snap. So we're going to be very efficient offensively.
“And then defensively, we need to be on,” Zimmerman added. “We just need to be on, fitting in our gaps and not allowing them to do those kind of things and make them play from behind and not ever let them get out in front. The last three years, we've allowed them to get out in front and then we really struggle. That's key against a team like that, because they will really try to control everything.”