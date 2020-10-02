Junction City had no problem going on the road and dispatching Topeka West on Friday.
The Blue Jays barely broke a sweat in routing the Chargers 63-13.
The one-sided game featured a blocked punt by Javon George for six points, a backup quarterback throwing his first touchdown of the season, an up-and-coming player getting his first score as a Blue Jay and a dominant performance by varsity players.
“(I’m) very pleased everybody's able to play and play extensively,” said Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman. “We were able to rotate some of them in in the first half, and then obviously the second half.”
The Blue Jays set the tempo early, forcing a quick three-and-out on from the Chargers before embarking on a two-play, 66-yard drive for a touchdown.
Quarterback Andrew Khoury handed the ball to running back DJ Giddens, who ran the ball up the sideline, slipping tackles along the way, for a 55-yard score before three minutes even had ticked off the clock.
Aiden Field followed with the first of five point-after touchdowns to give the Jays the quick 7-0 lead.
Topeka West tried to respond with an extended drive after the kickoff, but penalties hindered the momentum swing as the Chargers turned the ball over on downs at the Junction City 22-yard line.
Nine plays later, Khoury connected with Marcello Bussey for the first of his two touchdowns on the night. The 14-yard catch-and-dive at the goal line nearly doubled the score for the Blue Jays with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The ensuing PAT was no good as the Jays held on the 13-0 lead.
The third Topeka West possession saw the Chargers move the ball deep into Junction City territory before the clock expired in the first quarter.
Though starting on the Junction City 6-yard line, it took the Chargers three plays, one offsides penalty by the Blue Jays and two minutes to score and cut into the Blue Jays' lead.
Topeka West would not see the end zone again until the third quarter, while Junction City scored 20 unanswered points.
Senior Javon George intercepted a pass and blocked a punt, which he scooped up for a touchdown during the second quarter to propel the team to a 43-7 lead at the half.
“ He's a special kid,” Zimmerman said. “He's coming around so much. ... It's exactly what we expect from our kids.“
The Blue Jays dominated the time of possession in the second half, starting with the first drive. The Jays started at their 29-yard line after senior Trei Goggins called for the fair catch. Nearly three minutes later, the Jays closed a 71-yard drive with another Khoury-to-Bussey connection.
Topeka West was able to add six points on its next possession. The Chargers scored for the final time of the game at the 4:19 mark of the third quarter.
Junction City added another touchdown to pad their lead to 56-13. After that, backups and select junior varsity players took over for the remainder of the contest.
With a running clock in effect, the players took advantage of what playing time they got in the shortened fourth quarter. Quarterback David Rowell completed his first varsity pass for 19 yards and a touchdown, hitting senior Sidney Walker in the corner of the end zone.
Junior Quaveon Gilmore completed the game with 39 rushing yards on eight carries, including one for a touchdown.
“He's a kid who came in as a quarterback, and we're real thin at running back, so we moved him into running back,” Zimmerman said. “He's the first one to volunteer to do it. He wanted to do and he came in and really had a nice game. He needs to continue to work on his speed, his strength in the weight room. He's another kid who is just so much fun.”
Khoury finished the night with 283 yards, completing 17 of 22 attempts for five touchdowns and and a two-point conversion.
Giddens added 176 yards to his total on the year on 11 touches and one touchdown, followed by TJ Jones with 41 yards on nine carries.
Senior Russell Wilkey caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Goggins with 89 yards on four receptions.
Next week, which also is homecoming, will see the Blue Jays taking on the 1-1 Topeka Trojans who will be fresh off their 57-12 victory over Topeka Highland Park.
“We just need to make sure we're taking care of ourselves first and foremost — staying healthy, getting proper rest, eating right, those kind of things," Zimmerman said. "Hopefully we have everybody full go for Friday."