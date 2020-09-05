Randall Zimmerman could have gone for the tie. Instead, he went for the win.
With his team trailing Bishop Carroll 29-28 and 44 seconds remaining, Zimmerman, Junction City's head coach, called for a two-point conversation Friday night. It didn't end in the Blue Jays' favor, however, as the pass intended for Marcello Bussey — who had hauled in a 29-yard touchdown reception moments earlier — landed out of reach, helping the hosts from Bishop Carroll hold on for a one-point win in Wichita.
The 57 combined points came in the final three periods: The Jays (0-1) and Eagles were scoreless after one quarter after two big offensive plays for Junction City were negated by penalties.
The first score came minutes into the second quarter when running back Russell Wilkey caught a play-action pass from quarterback Andrew Khoury for a 34-yard touchdown.
The ensuing point-after attempt was blocked by the Eagles, who stormed through the line and toward sophomore kicker Aiden Field.
Bishop Carroll (1-0) tied the game six minutes later on a quarterback sneak, with its PAT kick sailing through the uprights for the 7-6 advantage.
Junction City recaptured the lead and successfully converted a two-point conversion to take the 14-7 lead into the break. The Blue Jays relied on their speed over the technically and positionally sound Golden Eagles, but the size difference would show in the second half.
Bishop Carroll marched the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards to score mostly on the back of senior running back Hunter Trail, the team's leading returning rusher with more than 1,300 yards last year.
The game would remained tied as time expired in the third, with Bishop Carroll primed to strike in the opening seconds of the final quarter.
The large offensive line of the Golden Eagles opened a gap for a quick score to begin the fourth — just six seconds in — and take a 21-14 lead after the successful PAT.
The Blue Jays marched 80 yards in 10 plays, capped with a DJ Giddens’ touchdown via pitch on the right side of the field. A quick pass to Wilkey from Khoury for the follow-up two-point play gave the Jays the 22-21 lead with just over nine minutes to play.
Seven minutes later, the Golden Eagles sat on the Blue Jay 4-yard line and were forced to take a time out.
Trail struck again on a handoff to give the Golden Eagles the 27-22 lead before the ensuing two-point conversion, which was disputed; the ball might have bounced off the end zone turf, but ultimately was called complete.
Down seven, with 90 seconds left on the clock, Wilkey caught the kickoff at the Blue Jay goal line before being shoestring tackled at the Bishop Carroll 34-yard line. Two plays later, Khoury connected with Bussey for the 29-yard touchdown strike down the sideline.
Going back to Bussey on the next play — the unsuccessful two-point attempt — didn't provide a similar result.
Junction City now looks ahead to its next challenge — Manhattan — at Al Simpler Stadium, looking to reclaim the traveling trophy after falling last year to the Indians 31-28 on the road. The last time the two teams competed at Al Simpler, Junction City lifted the trophy for the student section and fans in attendance.