JUNCTION CITY — Junction City High advanced to the third round of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Class 6A football tournament with a 70-25 victory over the visiting Washburn Rural Junior Blues.
A slow start featuring a rare opening drive three-and-out led to a muffed punt, a long, sustained drive the opposite direction and a field goal for Washburn Rural.
After the first drive, the Blue Jays (8-1) reached the end zone in all but two drives on the night using a combination of speed on the ground and heads up receiving to add touchdown after touchdown.
One of the non-touchdown drives was because of an interception in the end zone; the other was a turnover on downs.
Afterward, Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman had nothing but good things to say about Washburn Rural, a Centennial League rival.
“They're a good team, they've improved so much on the year — so much,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said of the Junior Blues. “Once we got the ball back, we just started clicking offensively and coming up with some big plays and then, cut some underneath routes and those kind of things. We knew they were incredibly good inside. Their front seven — big, strong, fast kids — and our kids, our offensive line, control them really well. Then Andrew (Khoury) was able to find receivers and had a big game. All of our kids had a big game tonight.”
Junction City led 35-3 in the waning moments of the first half when Washburn Rural found some open space to drive down the field. Washburn went on a 75-yard, 11-play drive in 1:13 to score its first touchdown of the night with 5.7 seconds remaining. The Junior Blues followed with a two-point conversion to chip into the Junction City lead.
The touchdown gave Washburn Rural (4-6) some momentum heading into the locker room, which it used to its advantage on the second half's opening possession. Washburn Rural scored a 71-yard on the first play of a quick-strike drive.
Khoury led his offense down the field on the next possession. At one point, he scrambled out of the pocket, looking for anything downfield, when Russell Wilkey turned around on his route to help out. The toss-and-catch resulted in a 57-yard touchdown.
Heads-up plays like that dominated the second half of play for the Jays, Zimmerman said, leading to big nights for Wilkey, DJ Giddens, Marcello Bussey, TJ Jones and others.
“I knew once we settled in a little bit, (we'd catch) a ball or two,” he said. “Marcello had the very first one, and he was so frustrated with himself after dropping that one. You knew it was on then, because he just really focused in and started catching, making some really good catches and running in space, making people miss. It was a lot of fun to watch those kids tonight.
“There's a bunch of other kids — Christian Tabora was really running his routes well,” he added. Freddie (Goggins) made a nice catch, Sidney (Walker) made a nice catch. ... TJ came in and really did some nice things."
Kicker Aidan Field made a touchdown-saving tackle on the sideline — redemption after having a Lawrence-Free State returner leap over him last week.
“I think it stinks when your kicker makes the tackle, but it is heads up for him and he ended up stopping the kid,” Zimmerman said. “We have to get that stopped way before then, and we'll continue to work on it. We were very, very good tonight outside of those two returns — one right before half, which really gave them momentum going into halftime and in that one where Aidan made the tackle. You'd rather not have your kicker make tackles that's for sure.”
Field also was perfect on the night in his role as the point-after kicker. Ten tries resulted in 10 kicks sailing over the crossbar.
Junction City closed the contest early in the fourth quarter, with Wilkey snagging the ball the the back of the end zone for the touchdown and a 69-25 lead before Field kicked his final PAT of the night.
The 45-point advantage also enacted a running clock, where time only paused for touchdowns, timeouts and injuries.
The win moved the Jays into the next round, where they will face Wichita East, a team that defeated the Manhattan Indians 20-7 on Friday. The Junction City/Wichita East clash will be held at Al Simpler Stadium.
This will give the Jays an advantage again, Zimmerman said.
“This will be their first trip out of Wichita,” Zimmerman said. “They only had Wichita City League teams. They started their season late and both playoff games were at home.”
East will be bringing talent with them next week, so they are not a team to overlook, Zimmerman said.
“(They’re an) incredibly talented team,” he said. “They have talent everywhere — everywhere. Really good defensively, very aggressive. They'll again bring a lot of pressure at us and have a lot of athletes back behind. So we're going to have to be really good. We're going to have to have a great week of practice, prepare right and be really good against them."