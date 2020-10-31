JUNCTION CITY — The first round of the 6A football playoffs is in the books with the Junction City Blue Jays moving on after a 42-21 victory over Lawrence-Free STat.
Following what Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman called an “uncharacteristic” first half for his team — with penalties and missed tackles galore — the game was tied at the break.
“I wasn't nervous. We were playing so poorly in the first half,” coach Randall Zimmerman said. “We (were) just playing incredibly poorly — way outside of the scheme. Just very uncharacteristic of our kids. We challenged them at halftime, but really we gave them a lot of time together.
“We just made a few adjustments. We got our front to play a little bit lower,” he added.
“Defensively, those guys did a really good job of wrapping the quarterback up. We weren't wrapping him up in the first half. And, just playing their assignment, not running out and trying to do too much. So, we got him slowed down defensively and offensively we were able to get some big plays, and that's a good thing.”
The Blue Jays (7-1) squared off with a tall Lawrence Free State team, which caused its share of missed tackle during the first half of play. The Firebirds' (0-6) first drive of the game went 72 yards in six minutes.
Junction City found the scoreboard early in the second quarter with DJ Giddens scoring from 6 yards out, his first of three touchdowns on the night.
Each scored once more before halftime.
The second half started with a bang for the Blue Jays. Starting at their own 20-yard line, quarterback Andrew Khoury rolled out from the pocket to find Marcello Bussey deep down the field.
The two connected for an 80-plus yard toss-and-catch for the quick strike to set up a lopsided second half of play.
The second half also featured a flurry of flags, most aimed at Junction City, including two helmet-to-helmet penalties and a taunt after a big sack.
“That's so uncharacteristic of our kids — you know the personal fouls, the late hits, the helmet-to-helmet contact — all of that kind of stuff, we didn't see it all year long,” Zimmerman said. “And why it came out tonight, I'm not sure. But I sure hope it all came out tonight so we don't have to deal with it down the road. And I know we won't. We've got great kids. They're going to learn from it and we're going to move forward.”
Forward is the direction the Blue Jays moved with Friday's victory, clinching a spot in the second round of the postseason.
Junction City will host Centennial League rival Washburn Rural next week. Washburn Rural went on the road and topped Wichita West 21-3 on Friday. The winner of JC/Washburn Rural will take on the winner of the Manhattan/Wichita West contest.
The Blue Jays and Junior Blues met in Week 4 this season, with Junction City escaping with a 34-30 win at Hummer Sports Park.
“All we have to do is look at tonight,” Zimmerman said. “I didn't do a good enough job of getting their attention. That was obvious. Washburn Rural will have our attention. They're much improved from when we played him the first time. If we want to continue, we must have a great week of practice and take care of Washburn Rural."