JUNCTION CITY — Trailing by two, 58-56, in the waning seconds Friday, Manhattan High’s Cameron Carr drove to the basket in an attempt to tie the game. He missed the shot, but he drew a blocking foul on Junction City.
Carr made the first free throw.
He missed the second.
Manhattan got a second-chance opportunity thanks to an offensive rebound Jack Wilson, however, giving the Indians one more chance to win it in regulation.
Owen Braxmeyer receive the ball near midcourt with 4.6 seconds remaining.
He drove the lane for a game-winning shot, but with strong defense from Junction City his short, contested jumper didn’t fall.
Junction City survived Braxmeyer’s game-winning shot, and held on for a 58-57 home victory.
“It was off of a scrambled situation,” MHS coach Benji George said of the final play. “We didn’t have any timeouts and there was six seconds by the time the ball got tipped out. They were trying to make a play.
“It was just a scramble situation. I thought Jack Wilson made a nice play just keeping the ball alive for us. I thought we executed well in the fourth quarter.
Braxmeyer led the way for Manhattan (5-6) on offense, scoring 18 points.
Junction City (7-7) made the crunch-time plays necessary to pull out the narrow win.
“They just hit some big shots,” George said. “You got to give them credit.”