The Junction City High School Blue Jays boys basketball team rolled out to the clock running 69-38 victory Friday night to defend Shenk Gymnasium in the team home opener.
“It feels good,” JCHS head coach Nick Perez said. “I told Matt (Westerhaus) jokingly, I think we should sit on the north side all the time now — girls got a win, we got a win. You know, I thought the kids played extremely hard tonight. I thought they're all over the place defensively and it caused a problem for them. We got to get better on rotations, our rotations weren't very good.”
Seven Blue Jays put points on the board with Chris Dixon, 26, and Howard Johnson, 13, topping the charts. Terrance Tedder, 8, Javon George, 7, Seth Clark, 6, David Rowell, 5, and Austin Smith, 4, rounded out the points.
“He's a point guard mentality first and that's what we've kind of taught him,” Perez said of Smith. “He can score. That's the thing, we hope people don't guard him — he can score. But, he's also a good creator for us and so is Javon. Chris, obviously, we know that what he's gonna bring to the table, he can score and in many ways. Howard Johnson, he had 13. It was kind of quiet, but you know what he did exactly what we asked him to do. I think he missed a couple threes that I thought he should have took a little earlier but you know it's just one of those things. We kind of got guys that can score and it's a good feeling.”
The Jays used a run-and-gun approach against the taller, bigger Panther squad. A plan that netted them six quick points in the opening seconds, forcing Great Bend to burn an early timeout. That quickness stayed throughout the contest as Junction City took advantage of tips and swipes at passes netting points on the opposite end of the court.
“They have some big kids,” Perez said. “I mean they had three guys that were 6'3" or bigger and then 32 is a monster. So, we had to kind of try to figure a way to take them out of the game. And I thought we did that and made their guards really kind of pressured and make a make decisions real quick. We just went off and we got some deflections, got some steals, got some layups early and got our confidence going.”
Junction City extended their early lead throughout the first half. As they entered the locker room, the Jays sat on top of a 41-17 lead. There, Perez complimented the teams efforts, to that point, but laid out several expectations and changes for the final 16-minutes of play.
“I told him in the locker room, 'I liked the way they guarded, but I want to come in and tell him after the game I love the way they guarded,'” Perez said. “I thought we did a good job but our rotations, like I said earlier, we're bad on the backside and we got to fix that before Tuesday when we go play Manhattan. Because we'll be well scouted by them, Benji (George) does a good job. And for us to keep that mentality, I just went in there and told them, 'Hey listen, they don't hand out winners in the first half, so we've got to keep playing.”
Where the Jays struggled, at points, during the contest was grabbing the rebounds. The height of Great Bend hindered that some, but the teams ability to stay aggressive during transition play made up for that loss.
“Rebounding wise is always going to be something when you have a bunch of small guys that you're hoping that you can get the rebound,” Perez said. “But honestly, I thought we did a good job of trying to get the rebounds at times and, you know, Tedder, Howard and Javan got some big rebounds at times. So, we'll figure that part of it out, but right now I just want to get us at a fast pace.”
That fast pace was key as the Blue Jays were able to wear down the Great Bend players late in the game.
“I think the thing for us is, if we're giving you a layup that's fine — at times — because we were going to get the ball out and run and make you run again,” Perez said. “We wanted to tire the guys out and I think by the second or third quarter Great Bend was kind of feeling it. They did play last night against a good Holcomb team, so we knew that they're going to be a little jet lagged.”
The Jays will now prepare for their final two contests of 2020 as they travel to Manhattan Tuesday and Topeka Hayden Friday.
With the Kansas State High School Activities Association reversing their call about spectators earlier this week, it is uncertain if fans will be at the rivalry matchup Tuesday or not. Perez said he wouldn’t mind if there were fans there. Regardless, the Jays will prepare for the match just like they would for any other game.
“I hope they get fans in there, it's always a great place to play, especially for Junction,” he said. “But for me, for us to get better we're going to come and practice like we normally practice. We've got to do a lot of shooting, we got to make sure we talk on rotations and just bring it every day — bring the juice, bring the energy. I told the guys I was a little disappointed in the fourth quarter. I felt like we kind of just were going through the motions. And I told them one day, we're gonna play somebody really good, and this is where you got to prepare for it — right now, this last six minutes. We got to prepare for it defensively not offensively.”
Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, or following the varsity girls game.