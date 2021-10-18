The Lady Raider singles players Jocelyn Stewart and Sarah Jones, along with the doubles team of Claire Wohler and Brittany Crubel. Jones finished 10th at the 4A state tennis championship in Winfield over the weekend.
Wamego tennis had two singles players and a doubles team compete at the 4A state tennis championship at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield over the weekend.
Junior Sarah Jones ended the two-day tournament with a 10th place finish despite coming in with the worst overall record in terms of winning percentage and the only singles competitor that came into the tournament with a losing record.
Jones lost 7-5, 6-0 to Bailey Jackson of Pratt in the opening round before rebounding to win 9-5 over MaKenna Roark of Winfield in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Jones then beat Wichita-Trinity Academy senior Sarah Jones 9-3 before falling to to Wellington's Kami Reichenberger 9-3 in the consolation quarterfinals.
Jones rebounded with a 9-3 win over Callie Schlorholtz of Independence before falling to McPherson senior Taylor Berger 9-2 in the ninth-place match.
Senior Jocelyn Stewart fell 6-1, 6-0 to Buhler's Kacey Lehl in the opening round before falling to Berger in the consolation bracket.
Last but not least, senior Claire Wohler and junior Brittney Crubel lost a close tiebreaker to senior Laynie Glaves and freshman Londyn Soto from Circle 6-1, 2-6(1-0)(3) in the first round of the day on Friday.
The duo faced junior Tyra Bogle and junior Grace Thompson from Chanute and fell 9-2, ending their day.