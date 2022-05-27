WICHITA — Gili Johnson’s physical abilities weren’t the only thing tested on Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita during the first day of the state track meet.
Two of the Manhattan junior’s four events (triple jump and the 400-meter dash) on Friday all ended up bunched up at around the same time.
Johnson started at triple jump and struggled initially, fouling her first two attempts before landing her eventual state championship-winning jump of 38 feet, 2.75 inches.
“After my second foul, I started to think a lot,” Johnson said. “And when I do that, I don’t do as well as I want to. So I really focused on getting out of my head and not scratching.”
But she didn’t know that jump was going to do it, though. After the third preliminary round, Johnson was rushed to the 400 prelims where she finished fifth overall with a time of 58.47, qualifying her for finals on Saturday.
Then, it was right back to the jump pits, where she made her final three attempts and held on to her triple jump gold.
“She got switched into the first flight so that made things a little less stressful,” Manhattan head coach Kory Cool said. “She pretty much went from (triple jump) straight into the 400 prelims and then back to triple to finish. But, she had already achieved the mark that would be her winning mark. It was just a pretty hectic day, but she handled it pretty well.”
Things didn’t go as great later in the day. In the 200, Johnson finished ninth with a time of 26.16, one place and .01 seconds away from advancing to the finals.
“After the 200, I was a little down on myself, but I have to forget that,” Johnson said. “That was the past and I need to focus on the future and what I have going on for tomorrow.”
After the refocus, Johnson shifted her attention to her final event of the day: long jump.
Manhattan entered the meet with a strong trio of long jumpers that finished first, second and third respectively at regionals, but the youngest and highest-ranked headed into state, freshman Hanna Pellant, did not make it to the event.
Pellant tweaked her hamstring while running the 200, keeping her out of finals after finishing 10th and, eventually, barring the talented freshman from competing in her top event.
While Cool did not want to risk further injury on Friday, he did indicate that Pellant was recovering and might return to the track on Saturday to compete in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay.
“Hopefully tonight we can get some mobility back and be pain free and then we can give it a shot tomorrow,” Cool said.
Johnson and Avery Larson were able to compete though, and they acquitted themselves well. Larson fought her way through the first flight to end up with an eighth-place finish with a distance of 16 feet, 7.5 inches.
Johnson walked away with the bronze, her second medal of the day, with a leap of 17 feet, 6 inches.
“They’re just hungry,” Cool said of all three long jumpers. “That’s the most important thing. And then they have fun (competing). They get nervous, which is good, that means they care. But they’re gamers, they want to get better and the work really hard to get better, so it’s nice when you can see two, and maybe it could’ve been three, girls on the podium. That’s pretty special.”
Long jump was one of three events that Manhattan got multiple athletes on the podium during the opening day, including girls’ discus and boys’ high jump.
Abigail Gruber (122 feet, 6 inches) finished third while Eden Westfahl (110 feet, 3 inches) overcame a first-flight seeding to finish eighth.
“They execucted,” Cool said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Vincent Malone and Aaron Newcomer finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the high jump with Malone jumping six feet, four inches while Newcomer was stopped at six feet, two inches.
“(Malone) had some really good attempts at (6 feet, 6 inches),” Cool said. “He looked good. It was nice to see him get over 6 feet, 4 inches again. He’s got more years in him and I’m looking forward to him coming back. Aaron was still kind of nursing an injury and wasn’t as confident as we’d like to see. Maybe he was hesitant. But still, to come back after missing league and qualify and then podium with sixth place, that’s courage. He’s a gamer.”
Last but not least, the boys’ 4x400 relay team of Emmanuel Mortensen, Baptiste Lacroix, Ben Moiser and Tanner Downling-Burnett improved on their seed placing by one, qualifying for finals with a third place finish (3:25.10).
Moiser is the only Manhattan athlete at state that competed at state in 2019, the last time the meet was two days (the meet was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and shortened to one day in 2021 for the same reason).
“Most of these kids haven’t experienced a (two-day meet),” Cool said. “It will wear on you if you’re not ready for tomorrow. If you’re not continuing to rest and hydrate throughout the day, it’ll catch up with you. It’s easy to start counting points and looking who’s in the finals, but you really can’t do that.”
The Manhattan girls currently sit in second place in 6A heading into Day 2 of the state meet.