The Kansas Football Coaches Association named Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz its 2022 6A Coach of the Year and listed four of his players on its all-state team.
In his 14th season leading the Indians, Schartz led them to their first state championship since 1988 and their first ever 13-0 record. Last week, the Centennial League also named him coach of the year.
Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz, senior tight end Jaxon Bowles, senior linebacker Jaxon Vikander and senior cornerback Dre Delort made the KFBCA Class 6A All-State Team.
Keenan Schartz, Joe Schartz’s son, recorded 1,501 yards passing and 11 touchdowns passing this season to go along with 1,231 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns rushing.
Bowles hauled in a team-high 400 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 22 catches. He also played on the defensive line and had 36 total tackles (12 ½ for loss), three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Vikander led Manhattan with 103 total tackles (16 for loss) to go along with two sacks. He saw occasional time as an extra blocker on offense, too.
Delort registered 34 tackles (3 ½ for loss), 10 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a forced fumble.
Moody named 4A coach of year
Wamego head coach Weston Moody earned the 4A Coach of the Year award after he led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 mark and their first state title game appearance in history.
Three Wamego players also made the 4A All-State Team.
Senior Hayden Oviatt — who played quarterback previously — received all-state honors as a running despite missing the first several weeks of the season because of a foot injury. Oviatt ran 86 times for 1,112 yards an 12 touchdowns.
Senior kick returner Hagan Johnson was the 4A All-State pick at pick returner. Johnson’s returning statistics were not available by press time, but offensively he led the team with 49 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 30 carries for 335 yards rushing and four scores.
Senior Grant Larson was one of four linebackers on the 4A All-State team. He was Wamego’s second-leading tackler with 102 total tackles (six for a loss) and two sacks.
Other area all-state football picks
Rock Creek senior quarterback Dalton Whitworth, senior wide receiver Ethan Burgess and senior free safety Yanci Spiller made the 3A All-State Team.
Whitworth completed 69% of his passes and rolled up 3,233 yards passing and 42 touchdowns this season. He also rushed 81 times for 302 yards and five scores.
Burgess was Whitworth’s favorite target, hauling in 106 catches for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Spiller was third for the Mustangs with 86 total tackles (four for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Wabaunsee senior offensive lineman Maverick Havenstein, senior athlete Eli Oliver and senior strong safety Logan Clark found their way onto the 1A All-State Team.
Havenstein was a tackle on a team that ran for 1,918 yards per game and threw for 1,499 yards per game. On defense, Havenstein was third on the team with 67 tackles (14 for loss), six sacks and a forced fumble.
Oliver had 28 receptions for 403 yards and seven touchdowns, seven carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, 34 tackles (3 1/2 for loss), an interception and a pass breakup.
Clark pulled down 64 tackles (five for loss), four pass deflections and two interceptions. On offense, he led the team with 41 receptions for 590 yards and seven scores.