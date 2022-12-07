09242022-mer-spt-mhsfb-9
Buy Now

Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz looks on after an early Washburn Rural score in their game Sept. 23 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Kansas Football Coaches Association named Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz its 2022 6A Coach of the Year and listed four of his players on its all-state team.

In his 14th season leading the Indians, Schartz led them to their first state championship since 1988 and their first ever 13-0 record. Last week, the Centennial League also named him coach of the year.