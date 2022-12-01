Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz celebrates with his son and quarterback, Keenan Schartz, after the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship victory over Gardner-Edgerton last Saturday at Welch Stadium in Emporia.
Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz earned Centennial League Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Keenan Schartz was named the offensive player of the year as the Indians dominated the league’s postseason awards and honors.
Joe Schartz, whom Sports in Kansas named a 6A Coach of the Year finalist, led Manhattan to its first 13-0 record and its first state championship since 1988 in his 14th season at the helm.
His son and signal-caller, Keenan Schartz, was also named the first-team all-league quarterback after posting 1,501 yards passing and 11 touchdowns passing to go along with 1,231 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns rushing.
Ten other Indians also earned first-team awards while 22 total players earned all-league honors.
Senior running back DeAndre Aukland, senior offensive lineman Macoy Link, junior offensive lineman Andrew Kenney, senior offensive lineman Tate Hoover, senior tight end/defensive lineman Jaxon Bowles, senior defensive lineman Ke’Lonnie Patterson, senior linebacker Jaxon Vikander and junior defensive back/returner Max Stanard all made the first team.
Senior running back Jason Sanchez, senior wide receiver/kicker Braxton Frey, junior offensive lineman Jacob Barnes, junior offensive lineman Jarret Johnson, junior defensive lineman Logan Stevens, senior linebacker Ben Irvine, junior linebacker Chris Dunnigan, senior defensive back Dre Delort, senior defensive back Dante Walters and junior defensive back Elijah McFadden received second-team nods.
Senior tight end Cole Coonrod, junior wide receiver Dwayne Newby and junior linebacker Ian McNabb found their names on the honorable mention list.
Link, Kenney, Hoover, Barnes and Johnson were all part of a dominant offensive line that allowed Manhattan to rush for 3,389 yards this season — an average of 260.7 yards rushing per game and 7.7 yards rushing per carry.
Aukland rushed for 1,183 yards and 18 touchdowns, and averaged 12.7 yards per rush. Sanchez contributed 607 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns as well as 22 receptions for 210 yards.
Offensively, Bowles hauled in a team-high 400 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 22 catches. On defense, he had 36 total tackles (12 ½ for loss), three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Patterson collected 36 total tackles (8 ½ for loss) and a fumble recovery as he anchored the Indians’ defensive line at the nose guard position. Vikander led Manhattan with 103 total tackles (16 for loss) to go along with two sacks.
Stanard was a first-team pick both as a safety and a kick returner. He finished second on the team with 92 tackles (five for loss), 11 pass breakups and three interceptions — one of which he returned for a score. He returned 20 punts for an average of 21 yards per return and four TDs. He had both a pick-six and a punt-return touchdown against Junction City on Oct. 7.
Frey made the second team as a kicker, knocking in 46 of 52 (90%) extra-point attempts and six field goals — including the game-winner in overtime against Derby on Sept. 2. He was also an honorable-mention wide receiver, making 22 catches for 240 yards.
Stevens made 37 total tackles (6 ½ for loss), a sack and a forced fumble. Irvine was third on the team with 83 total tackles (10 ½ for loss), along with four sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception. Dunnigan had 61 tackles (10 ½ for loss), two sacks and an interception.
Delort registered 34 tackles (3 ½ for loss), 10 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a forced fumble. Walters had 51 tackles (2 ½ for loss), seven pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and ½ sack. McFadden tallied 64 tackles (six for loss), three pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Coonrod, who missed part of the season with injury, had 13 receptions for 164 yards and a score. Newby brought in 12 receptions for 169 yards and a TD.
McFadden had 47 tackles (seven for loss), three sacks and five pass breakups.