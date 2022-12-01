11282022-mer-spt-mhsfb-28
Manhattan High head football coach Joe Schartz celebrates with his son and quarterback, Keenan Schartz, after the Indians’ 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship victory over Gardner-Edgerton last Saturday at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz earned Centennial League Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Keenan Schartz was named the offensive player of the year as the Indians dominated the league’s postseason awards and honors.

Joe Schartz, whom Sports in Kansas named a 6A Coach of the Year finalist, led Manhattan to its first 13-0 record and its first state championship since 1988 in his 14th season at the helm.

