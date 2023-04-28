Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz and 2022 starting quarterback Keenan Schartz received honors Thursday from the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Joe Schartz was named the Don Fambrough Coach of the Year in Kansas along with Lance McGuire of Cunningham after he led the Indians to a 13-0 record in 2022 and its first 6A state title since 1988. Meanwhile, Keenan Schartz was one of 11 players statewide to be recognized as Kansas National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes, which celebrates excellence in academics, football and community leadership.
For his work during his 14th season as head coach, Joe Schartz also earned coach of the year awards from the Centennial League and the Kansas Football Coaches Association. He will serve as an assistant coach representing class 6A for the West Team in the 2023 Shrine Bowl.
“Truly accomplished individuals, we are happy to recognize them for their excellence,” said Bernie Kish, a Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter board member, in a written statement. “Our youth need the support of engaged leaders and we are fortunate to have so many top-notch individuals in the state of Kansas. Our honorees represent the cream of the crop.”
Keenan Schartz was a first-team All-Flint Hills selection as a senior in 2022 and was part of KFBCA 6A All-State Team. He threw for 1,344 yards, ran for 1,148 yards and scored a total of 30 touchdowns during Manhattan’s championship campaign. He is one of two Indians players picked to play for the West Team in the Shrine Bowl and will play collegiately at Washburn next year.
“Congratulations to these outstanding young men,” Kish said. “Kansas is blessed with outstanding and talented youth, so to narrow it down to these 11 student-athletes tells you just how accomplished they are. We thank them for their contributions athletically, as students and through volunteering in their communities.”
Joe Schartz and Keenan Schartz will be recognized at the annual Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter awards dinner in Manhattan on May 10.