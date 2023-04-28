mer-spt-schartz-1
Buy Now

Joe, Keenan and Kitra Schartz take part in a senior night ceremony Oct. 21 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football head coach Joe Schartz and 2022 starting quarterback Keenan Schartz received honors Thursday from the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Joe Schartz was named the Don Fambrough Coach of the Year in Kansas along with Lance McGuire of Cunningham after he led the Indians to a 13-0 record in 2022 and its first 6A state title since 1988. Meanwhile, Keenan Schartz was one of 11 players statewide to be recognized as Kansas National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes, which celebrates excellence in academics, football and community leadership.