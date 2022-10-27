Keenan Schartz doesn’t remember a time before his father, Joe Schartz, took over as the Manhattan High football head coach in 2009.
As far as he’s concerned, he’s always been the coach’s son. For some kids, that role is an obligation. For others, it’s an entitlement.
But for Keenan, it’s an opportunity, and one of which he’s taking full advantage.
“Throughout my childhood, I’ve always grown up watching MHS football and had football on Friday nights in the fall,” Keenan said. “Now, it’s my turn.”
A high school senior, Keenan has been the Indians starting quarterback for two seasons. This year, he’s led them to an undefeated regular season, the fifth time in Joe’s tenure that they’ve done that.
While the Manhattan offense has a wide array of weapons at its disposal, everything runs through Keenan. A true dual-threat quarterback, Keenan is second on the team with 734 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 105 carries. He has also thrown for 1,018 yards, eight touchdowns and just two picks.
But beyond his skill with the football in his hands, Keenan is a fitting leader of the offense. In a way, he functions as a proxy for Joe — who is also the offensive coordinator — in the huddle. After all, few adolescents are going to understand a coach’s system better than the one who has watched and studied it up close since he was a preschooler.
“It’s his ability to read the defenses and see where the numbers are,” Joe said. “He’s done a fantastic job of getting us into the right plays and checking out of plays when we don’t have the numbers. I think that’s the biggest and best thing that he’s done this year. … That’s just the result of, not only hearing me at practices and film sessions, but hearing me at home, that this is what we need to do.
“Even this last week against (Wichita) Northwest, we kind of settled in and they settled in with what they were doing. In the second half, they couldn’t be right because he always got us into the right play.”
That, of course, is to be expected when coach and quarterback live under the same roof. No coach in the state has more access to their quarterback than Joe does, and in the Schartz household, there’s no moratorium on football talk at the dinner table or over the weekend.
The duo doesn’t just watch college or NFL games for fun, but also to find fresh offensive ideas. If they see a team do something interesting or effective, they’ll kick around the idea of implementing it on their own team.
According to Keenan, Joe is always Dad, but in the fall, he’s also always Coach — if to a lesser extent.
“He’s always thinking about football,” Keenan said. “Even if you think he’s not, he’s always thinking about a little football.”
That’s not to say there aren’t any lines of demarcation between football time and non-football time. For instance, Joe has never woken up Keenan in the middle of the night to pitch some new idea — although Keenan did say that once while traveling in the offseason he came out of a deep sleep to have Joe immediately ask his opinion about something football-related.
“I was like, ‘You know what? I think that’s a good idea,’ but I was also half-awake at that point,” Keenan quipped.
Perhaps there’s a limit to the sheer amount of football the Schartz home can take, especially since Joe and his wife, Kitra, also have two daughters, Keylee, a freshman at Manhattan High, and Kira, a 2020 graduate.
But if there is, Joe and Keenan don’t seem to have hit it yet. Football isn’t just a fun hobby that they pick up in late August and put down in late November — it’s their relational bedrock.
“The way my dad and I get along, talking about football and learning about football together, it kind of brings my family together,” Keenan said.
But Keenan wasn’t bred in a test tube specifically to become a starting quarterback for his father or anything like that. In fact, he was a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to football, only taking up the tackle version of the sport in fourth grade while some of his peers had started a few years earlier.
He picked up other sports first — starting with wrestling at age 4 — and to this day, he’s still a three-sport athlete, playing basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring. In fact, prior to Keenan joining the Manhattan varsity football team, the only sport in which Joe coached him was basketball.
But there was just something about football.
“At first, I was a little hesitant to get in there and stick my shoulder pads in there and make some hits,” Keenan said. “But once I got to middle school and high school, I think that really helped boost me into the physicality and speed of the game. After that, I embraced the challenge of living up to my dad’s and coaches’ expectations.”
Keenan didn’t receive an automatic pass to become the starting quarterback just because he was the coach’s son. Joe said he made Keenan earn the job, and added that, if anything, he’s harder on Keenan than he is his other players.
That said, Joe is consistently inspired by his son.
“He’s always been small in stature, but his heart is huge,” Joe said. “I’ve always been impressed with his competitiveness. He’s just willing to go out there. A lot of people may watch him and see his shortcomings, but I could tell from an early age that he’s a winner.”
At times, they still get irritated with one another in practice or in a game, but the breadth and depth of their relationship has helped them learn to work through those moments and still communicate well.
The benefit of son playing for father isn’t exclusive to them, of course, since they don’t exist in a vacuum. Many of the seniors on this year’s squad have been Keenan’s friends since they were all small children. They’ve been on the same teams, gone to the same schools and had the sleepovers and pizza parties. Joe coached some of them — such as Jaxon Vikander, Dre Delort and Cole Coonrod — in basketball, and even when Joe wasn’t their coach, he was still an involved team parent.
This year’s senior class isn’t special to Joe merely because his son is a part of it, but also because it’s chock full of guys he’s known since they were half the size they are now.
“This group knows things — because they’ve been around the program since they were little kids — that you have to teach other groups,” Joe said. “...Those are things that we haven’t had to instill in these kids. They understand who we are as Manhattan football. We play great defense and we like to run the ball. We’re tough and execute well as a team. These kids have been around it for a long time. They understand that, and they enjoy working together.”
However, that experience won’t last forever. With the playoffs set to begin this Friday, the Indians have at most five more games of playing together — so long as they keep winning.
They’re not focusing on that, though. One of their mantras all year has been to go 1-0 each week, so there’s no room to ruminate on the impending end of this dream season.
And yet, Joe is doing his best to make sure he soaks up every moment he can while he still can.
“It’s just a unique experience a lot of people don’t get to have,” he said. “I’m just enjoying the blessing of having this opportunity. We’re making a lot of memories.”