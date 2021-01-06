Following a season in which she finished as the state runner up in Class 6A and losing only in the state finals, Manhattan High's Jillian Harkin has been named to the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association's Class 6A all-state team.
Harkin, who is also The Mercury's Co-All-Flint Hills Athlete of the Year, is one of 15 players to be named to the 6A team. She is the only Manhattan-area tennis player to make an all-state team.
The other players on the 6A team include Shawnee Mission East's Greta Stechschulte, Kathryn Langford, Abigail Long, Katie Schmidt and Allison Wilcox, Blue Valley North's Callie Flanagan, Emerson Mackenzie and Christine O'Brien, Blue Valley Northwest's Emily Chiasson and Rhea Desai, Blue Valley's Sree Mylavarapu and Sophia DeSimone, Olathe West's Ashley Jacobson and Sophie Lecuru of Mill Valley.