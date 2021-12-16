Manhattan High head tennis coach Tony Ingram isn’t exactly sure how many swings it took to set him straight.
But he’s pretty sure it was four.
Ingram, then a coach at Eisenhower Middle School, had heard about a talented eighth grader who had throughly dominated her competition, and was so advanced she couldn’t even hit competitively with her teammates. It just wouldn’t be fair.
So Ingram, being a man paid to teach the sport, figured he’d give the eighth grader some real competition — and get a chance to see this supposed phenom in action.
That eighth grader was future Class 6A singles state champion Jill Harkin, and Ingram soon learned Harkin wasn’t only on a different level than her teammates, she was on a different level than he was, too.
“I got to watch her and I got to attempt to hit with her, and we laugh about that often,” Ingram said. “In those four swings, I knew that she could hit the ball and control the ball as a middle schooler, as an eighth grader at that point. I knew her development and what she had done up to that point with her dad and their family was going to make her a special player.”
Fast forward three years, and the junior has become one of the most accomplished tennis players in the state.
She finished third at the state tournament as a freshman (35-1 overall record), second as a sophomore (31-1 overall record), and finally reached the pinnacle of a first-place finish (32-2 overall record) in October, beating Blue Valley Northwest junior Emily Chiasson in the championship match 6-4, 6-4.
Now that the singles title is in the rearview mirror, Harkin remains pleased with her accomplishments.
But she isn’t satisfied.
“I just want to keep improving on my game and keep practicing and just come back stronger next year,” said Harkin, who The Mercury selected as its All-Flint Hills Fall Athlete of the Year, an award she shared with her older brother, Dan Harkin, last year. “I just want to keep getting better and keep playing in the offseason. I have track coming up, so that will be a really good way to stay in shape and keep up my fitness.”
Some 17-year-olds might give the tennis racket a rest for a month or so after wrapping up a championship season. Take some time away to relax or perhaps pursue other activities or hobbies. Not Harkin.
No more than a couple of weeks following her championship win in Wichita, Ingram received a text from Harkin, letting him know she was competing in an offseason tournament.
She won that one too, taking down a Missouri state champion doubles player from the prestigious Barstow School in the finals.
“(Harkin’s) continued working on her craft and she’s still being competitive,” Ingram said. “That is something that won’t change for Jill.”
For Harkin, a love of tennis burrowed deep inside continues to drive her.
Whether she’s hitting with her father, Ken, or Dan, her brother and a fellow singles state title winner, or watching professional tennis at home with her family — Harkin has several favorites, including Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, but Roger Federer reigns supreme — or hanging out with her friends and teammates at practice or at meets, the junior lives, breathes and eats tennis.
“I love tennis season,” Harkin said. “I get to see my friends every day. ... I get to play tournaments outside of high school season. It’s always going. After state, I took a couple of days off, and then I was back to hitting. I just always try to keep a mindset of competitiveness and try to keep that up, because there’s something where you have to go some time in between tournaments. and that competitiveness could fall. I’d love to have tennis season year round.”
While acknowledging the immense role her family, coaches and teammates have had in her success thus far, one of Harkin’s favorite things about tennis is the sport’s solitude.
In singles tennis, there is no teammate to bail you out. If you dig yourself into a hole, you’re on your own. Your failures, and your successes, are singularly yours.
“I just love that you get to be out on the court all by yourself,” Harkins said. “And I love team sports, but I just love that (in tennis), no one is out there to help you. When you win, you feel like you did it by yourself. It’s just you, the ball, the opponent, and the racket. So when you win and you have a really big accomplishment or when you fail, there’s no one else to blame but yourself, and there’s no one to take credit but yourself.”
Harkin will return next season as a defending state champion, with all of the pressure and prestige associated with trying to win another title.
She also will be looking for a home for her collegiate tennis career. While she wouldn’t go into specifics, she did express a preference for the Pac-12 Conference, or a Division I school she feels is a fit, with a coach she has a connection with.
But she still has time to figure that out.
For now, Harkin’s focus is on finding new ways to improve as a tennis player, as well as studying for midterms. Competing for another state title and getting a scholarship will come in due time.
“I think that her journey to where she finished off this season began when she was a freshman, and she was really being seen and realized by competitors,” Ingram said. “She’s really a competitor, and she’s had the ability — even back then — to be a state champion. It was a different path for her, but it was one she created and walked really well. And it came to fruition this year.”
MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
Boys’ cross country
Ben Mosier, Manhattan, Sr.
Second at regionals, ninth at state with a time of 16:05.7
Max Bowyer, Manhattan, Sr.
Seventh at regionals, 14th at state wit ha time of 16:14.7
Noah Morenz, Wamego, Sr.
Third at regionals, seventh at state with a time of 16:53.4
Emery Wolfe, Wamego, Jr.
Sixth at regionals, 10th at state with a time of 16:59.6
Harrison Cutting, Wamego, Soph.
Ninth at regionals, 14th at state with a time of 17:14
Girls’ cross country
Rebekah Pickering, Manhattan, Fr.
Fourth at regionals, 16th at state with a time of 19:25.5
Kyra Nippert, Rock Creek, Sr.
First at regionals, fifth at state with a time of 20:23.6
Hailey Sharp, Riley County, Sr.
Eighth at regionals, 12th at state with a time of 20:59
Payton Wurtz, Wabaunsee, Fr.
First at regionals, Second at state with a time of 19:27.9
Rebekah Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Third at regionals, 15th at state with a time of 20:34
Girls’ tennis
Jill Harkin, Manhattan, Jr.
32-2 record, singles state champion
Volleyball
(Stats for the majority of area volleyball players were unavailable as of press time)
Ryann Alderson, Wamego, Sr.
Paige Donnelly, Wamego, Sr.
Sophia Haverkamp, Rock Creek, Sr.
Olivia Lubbers, Rock Creek, Sr.
Lauren Schutter, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Kara Hafenstine, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Cat Toerber, Valley Heights, Sr.
Girls’ golf
Ashten Pierson, Wamego, Fr.
Season average: 86.8
Kaitlyn Lagabed, Manhattan, Fr.
Season average: 93.0
Rylee Wisdom, Manhattan, Soph.
Season average: 93.4
Kirby McKee, Wamego, Jr.
Season average: 91.7
Emily Wuggazer, Manhattan, Fr.
Season average: 93.6
Boys’ soccer
Grant Snowden, Manhattan, Sr.
14 goals, 7 assists, First Team All-League
Ibrahim Ciftci, Manhattan, Sr.
6 goals, 7 assists, First Team All-Centennial League
Jimmy Ramirez, Manhattan, Soph.
9 goals, 2 assists
Gedrick Comiso, Manhattan, Soph.
9 goals, 5 assists
Will Robben, Manhattan, Sr.
Anchored team’s defense
Alex Boyle, Manhattan, Sr.
3 goals, 4 assists