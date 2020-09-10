If there’s an inaccuracy on Manhattan’s football roster, it’s found under Mason Reid’s listing.
Reid is denoted as a “running back,” one of nine on the Indians’ varsity and junior varsity roster. However, limiting Reid to one position is disingenuous to what he brings to the team.
Mason Reid isn’t a running back. He’s a football player.
Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Reid looks like he could have come straight out of central casting from “Friday Night Lights.” And, like an actor who can play multiple roles, Reid fits any situation Manhattan needs.
“He has the size, ability and speed to play a lot of different positions,” Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said. “That’s the type of people you want on your team. He’s our backup quarterback. He can play every skill spot on the offense and probably all of the line positions as well.”
Reid has been Manhattan’s Swiss Army knife since he joined the program as a freshman. That’s when he was put in for Dayne Aschenbrenner at quarterback following an Aschenbrenner injury.
“That’s where they needed me so I continued to go there and stepped in,” Reid said. “It turned out well.”
While Reid performed admirably behind center, stepping in again in his sophomore season, Manhattan’s coaches saw all of the different aspects the player could bring to the program. To best utilize Reid’s skillset, they put him at the position that requires the most skills.
In Manhattan’s offensive scheme, the halfback position does a little bit of everything. It functions as the team’s lead blocker when another member of the backfield runs the ball. It catches passes both in the flats and down the field. Every once in a while, it might even get a chance to run the ball.
Reid did all of those things in a standout performance in Manhattan’s opening game against Garden City. He helped pave the way for Manhattan’s 190-yard rushing attack, while catching four passes for 112 yards.
He even had one run for 2 yards.
Each of Reid’s contributions was critical to the Indians’ 21-7 win. Though Aschenbrenner largely struggled through the air, he seemed to find consistent success when his eyes shifted to Reid.
“He was just the open man all night,” Aschenbrenner said. “They left the flats open. I should have hit him a couple more times, but it was just the guy they left uncovered so we kept picking at it.”
While Reid’s flashiest plays were through the air, including a 50-yard catch-and-run that set up Manhattan’s final touchdown of the game, he knows his most important duty is helping his teammates earn yards of their own.
“Priority is blocking,” Reid said, “because I have to block 3/4 of the plays.”
Reid has grown to become an effective blocker as his career at Manhattan has gone on. His frame also has grown into one able to move people off the ball.
“He’s improved himself in the weight room, added some size,” Schartz said. “He’s a fine young man, a very good football player and an integral part to our team.”
However, while blocking is the main component of his job, Reid wouldn’t mind being the one others block for every once in a while.
“I enjoy running the ball (most),” Reid said. “It’s pretty fun. But really, I enjoy it all. Whatever works.”
Reid’s do-it-all attitude will be integral to Manhattan’s offensive success as the season moves on. He hopes to use the confidence earned from his opening performance as fuel for future games.
“It gives me a lot more confidence,” Reid said. “Catching the ball especially. Route running, knowing what I’m doing and knowing that I can get open if the read is right. I can do what I can.”