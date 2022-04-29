Manhattan High’s Jackson Ivester (right) hits a backhand volley while his doubles partner Drake Karr (left) looks on at the Salina South Invitational Wednesday. Ivester and Karr took first place in doubles.
Jackson Ivester and Drake Karr went undefeated to finish first Wednesday afternoon as the Manhattan High boys’ tennis team placed third at the Salina South Invitational.
The Indians scored 50 team points to finish behind Smoky Valley’s 60 points and Andover’s 56. Salina South and Abilene tied for fourth place with 29 points.
Ivester and Karr went 4-0 in the doubles bracket to take first. They beat Bunger and Riat of Hays 8-3, Holmes and Parks of Abilene 8-3, Spitzenberger and Vinson of Andover 8-3 and Landers and Anderson of Andover 8-0.
Jackson Byerly finished fourth in singles at 2-2, including wins over Valley Center’s Villareal and Salina South’s Pace.
Michael Hwang and Jake Linderer went 2-2 in doubles to place fifth. They beat Prater and Barberi of Abilene 8-5 and Fitzthum and Schukman of Hays 8-6.
Singles play Advith Natarajan posted a 2-2 record to finish 13th. He knocked off Linberger and Cultura – both of Hays – 8-0 and 8-2 respectively.
Manhattan will return to action Monday when it competes at the Centennial League tournament in Emporia.