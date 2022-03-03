WICHITA — March Madness arrived in full-force for Manhattan High on Wednesday.
Less than 24 hours after the 11th-seeded MHS girls knocked off six seed Hutchinson on the road, the Manhattan boys (8-13), who came into the Class 6A west sub-state bracket as the 13 seed, roared back versus four seed Wichita Northwest in the second half, beating the Grizzlies in Wichita 68-66 Wednesday night.
Northwest (14-7) led by as much at 19 midway through the third quarter, but the Grizzlies offense started to fall apart thanks to turnovers and mental mistakes just as the Indians started to heat up and, slowly but surely, Manhattan High fought its way back to earn the win and stay alive for at least one more game.
"It's just March," head coach Benji George said. "Crazy things happen in March. I told the guys, we got February off to a phenomenal start when we beat Junction City and kind of pulled a rabbit out of our hat. And now, what a way to start March by doing the exact same thing."
Things seemed bleak. The Indians had allowed a 11-0 run late in the second quarter and trailed 36-27 heading into half.
The Grizzlies opened the second half with back-to-back 3s to push the lead to double-digits. That lead nearly grew to 20 and perhaps, if it did, Wednesday night’s comeback may have been impossible. But it grew no higher than 19 before Manhattan High woke up and went to work.
"We haven't been in a ton of high scoring games, but I thought we were scoring the basketball pretty well and established a rhythm in the third quarter," George said. "It just came down to us getting stops. They went dry from the perimeter and we started rebounding the ball better. Every timeout, every ball stoppage, it was defense, defense, defense. It was going to have to be defense."
Northwest had thrown it’s knockout punch, but Manhattan refused to go down.
Two huge 3s from back-up junior point guard Keenan Schartz and 11 third quarter points from junior forward Jack Wilson steadied the Indians and allowed them to grit through until the third quarter buzzer.
Wilson was unstoppable, ending the night with a game-high 24 points.
"After practice last night, he was running wind sprints and having a sophomore throw him the ball so he could practice shooting while he was tired and shooting free throws while he was tired," George said. "It just starts there. He's had an incredible commitment to improvement."
Manhattan ended up outscoring the Grizzlies by a point in that quarter and went on to have its best offensive quarter of the night.
"We realized as a team that was a big number that we were down by," Wilson said. "It was one possession at a time and one point at a time. Our defense stood out and our offense was working."
A 3 from senior Tate Brown got the Indians within three, 56-53, but Northwest wriggled away.
A 3 from Cole Coonrod, his second of the quarter, several minutes later got them back within 3 once again, 64-61.
Finally, a Schartz 3, his third of the night, got Manhattan within two.
"It came down to players making plays," George said. "It was a great team win. I'm just as speechless and I could be."
Turnovers absolutely killed the Grizzlies as multiple possessions in a row were derailed by unforced errors that ended up paving Manhattan a road for a comeback.
Wilson only made two shots in the fourth quarter but they were arguably the two most important of the game.
He tied the game up with 1:36 and then, with 19 seconds to play, scored the go-ahead layup to put the Wildcat ahead 68-66.
Both teams played a relatively clean second half so, when Manhattan got the ball and Northwest fouled Wilson, they had not reached the double-bonus yet. Wilson missed the front end of the one-and-one and Northwest got the back with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The Indians had plenty of fouls to give to keep the Grizzlies from attempting a final shot. Manhattan managed to chip away all but three seconds by fouling without sending Northwest to the free throw line.
The Grizzlies had three seconds to get up a final shot, but the Indians’ defense held strong and did not allow an clean attempt before the final buzzer.
Once the game had ended, all of the Manhattan players and coaches met at center court to celebrate the upset.
"Man, there's nothing like it," Wilson said. "That was so fun."
In addition to Wilson, Coonrod ended the night with 15 points and Brown had 13.
"I felt last year in the playoff game, we just weren't quite ready for that level," George said. "And I had my doubts tonight when we were down 19, but I think our league prepares us so well for that moment. And that's no disrespect at Northwest, but we went through a lot of battles in our league which is why, I think, we were so unfazed in the fourth quarter."
With the win, Manhattan High is now one game away from a state tournament berth.
The Indians will travel to play five seed Derby (14-7) on Saturday for the sub-state championship. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
"That's what this time of year is about," George said. "Fight for one more day together. That's what we did. I'm thrilled to be able to get to coach them in practice a few more times and hopefully keep it going. Hopefully, we'll get come back to Wichita a few more times."