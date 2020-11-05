In an up-and-down season for the Manhattan High football program, the team’s defensive line has been the lone constant.
The group hasn’t dealt with injury issues like other position groups on the team. The only tangible change has come with the mixing and matching from game to game of the second defensive end spot on the opposite side of Damian Ilalio. Even then, the same three faces have shuffled through the rotation.
Trust has grown among the players and has turned the group from simply a strength into team into a true game changer. It’s the position group the Indians will count on as they continue to make a playoff push.
“We’ve talked about lacking consistency and they have been extremely consistent,” defensive coordinator Adam O’Neill said. “I think that’s the biggest part of it.”
Manhattan operates out of a 3-4 defense that can shift into a 3-3-5, with three down linemen in front of four linebackers with one linebacker sometimes substituted out for a defensive back. The scheme historically favors dominant edge rushers from the outside linebacker position while sometimes being susceptible to opposing teams’ running games.
It is a bit of a surprise then, when looking at the stats, that Manhattan’s sacks leader is one of its interior linemen, while the defense as a whole has performed far better against the run than the pass.
It isn’t a shock, however, once you consider the faces on that defensive line.
It all starts with defensive end Ilalio. The 270-pound Kansas State commit and 2019 Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year has been a wrecking ball for opposing offenses this season, racking up 41.5 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in nine games.
“In the game, a lot of people know who I am,” Ilalio said. “Teams will look at me and try to run the ball the other way.”
Should teams try to avoid Ilalio by running straight up the middle, they’ll hit the 305-pound behemoth that is nose tackle Darius O’Connell. Despite his size, O’Connell has a lightning quick first step that has helped him achieve 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks out of a position that usually is designated for taking up blockers.
If opponents stretch their running game to the side of the line opposite Ilalio, they run into the likes of Talique Houston, EJ Whitfield and Da’Shawn Edwards. The trio, none of whom have the power of Ilalio or O’Connell, makes up for their lack of size with speed. They also typically hunt in a pack, with one lining up as a down lineman and another standing as an outside linebacker.
“There are a lot of things that we do to utilize what we’re really good at,” Ilalio said. “For me and the nose guard, it’s our strength. For the opposite side, it’s their speed. When they run certain plays my way, I take advantage of that and try to make as many tackles as I can so the things on the other side are predictable.”
The group uses its strengths to make up for the apparent difference in numbers between itself and the five offensive lineman it typically faces. For O’Neill, scheming to stop opposing offenses isn’t so much a personnel numbers game as it is counting the number of gaps his line has to account for.
“I think if you look at it differently, instead of five-on-three, you look at gaps,” O’Neill said. “Most of the time, you have four gaps. Inside, we have five (including the two inside linebackers) for four gaps. Then we can bring pressure off either side.”
A good chunk of the time, the Indians’ inside linebackers aren’t even needed. Opposing rushers and quarterbacks are stopped by the defensive line.
The group’s varying skillsets provide a quandary for offensive lines. Ilalio all but demands a double team — if not a triple team — on both running and passing plays. That leaves three offensive linemen to block O’Connell and one or more assigned to the Houston/Whitfield/Edwards group. Using two linemen to account for the latter leaves a one-on-one matchup between the center and O’Connell. Double-teaming O’Connell leaves one offensive lineman with little to no help against two rushers.
If O’Neill sends an inside linebacker or defensive back on a blitz, that’s just icing on the cake.
“(The other linemen) help me a lot, because if there’s pressure from the other side and the quarterback sees the pressure and turns back, I’m right there,” Ilalio said. “Both sides of the ball will get pressure and they’ll go up the middle and Darius is right there. I feel like our pressure works well. The aspects complement each other.”
The setup has made it a nightmare for teams to run against throughout the year. On the season, Manhattan is allowing 114 rushing yards per game.
Those numbers are elevated by one outlier — a 295-yard hiccup against Hayden. Without that performance, the Indians are allowing just 92 rushing yards on average per game.
Now, the test is to continue performing at a high level as the competition gets tougher. So far, there’s no reason to believe the group won’t be up to the task.
“They’re tough, physical kids, all of them,” O’Neill said. “They all add different elements. Darius is hard to leave alone. Damian is hard to leave alone. E.J. and Talique are tough and physical, too, but bring some speed. So if you’re going to double, there’s not enough guys.”