Manhattan High’s Jack Wilson is guarded by Junction City’s Michael Boganowski during their game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. Wilson scored 12 points while Boganowski had 17 as the Blue Jays defeated the Indians, 53-46.
Manhattan High’s Cole Coonrod reacts after drawing a Junction City offensive foul in the fourth quarter of their game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. Coonrod led with 18 points, but the Blue Jays beat the Indians, 53-46.
JUNCTION CITY — A disastrous second-half stretch sunk Manhattan High boys’ basketball Friday night in a 53-46 loss at Junction City.
The Indians (5-3) led 36-29 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter before the Blue Jays outscored them 14-0 over the next six minutes, flipping the game in their favor 43-36.
Manhattan struggled to close the gap, pulling within five at 50-45 with 2:09 left in the game. However, it couldn’t come any closer as Junction City (5-3) pulled out the come-from-behind victory.
Cole Coonrod led the Indians with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while Jack Wilson added 12 more. Manhattan shot 46% (18-of-39) in the game but just 18% (2-of-11) from beyond the arc.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, hit 52% (16-of-31) of their shots and went 42% (5-of-12) from 3-point distance. Michael Boganowski put up 17 points for Junction City and Jackson Austin had 13 — 12 of which came from 3-point land.
Both teams struggled to take care of the ball as the Indians committed 19 turnovers. The Blue Jays had 16.
Manhattan and Junction City traded punches through the first quarter and the game was tied at 9-9 after eight minutes.
The Indians outscored the Blue Jays 17-11 and hit 7-of-10 shots in the second quarter to pull out to a 26-20 lead at halftime.
That advantage grew to a zenith of eight points early in the third quarter before Junction City made its run.
Manhattan will take a week off before playing at Washburn Rural next Friday.
JUNCTION CITY 53, MANHATTAN 46
Manhattan (5-3) — 9; 17; 10; 10; — 46
Junction City (5-3) — 9; 11; 17; 16; — 53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Coonrod 18 (7-11), Wilson 12 (5-10), Elumogo 8 (3-7), Kim 4 (1-2), Delort 4 (2-3). Total: 46 (18-39).